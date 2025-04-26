“It Wouldn’t Be Me”: 29 Y/O LeBron James Explained Why He Didn’t Score 35 Ppg Despite Being Able To

Jan 10, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jason Kidd reacts as Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) takes a shot during the second half at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets won the game 104-95 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

LeBron James is the all-time scoring leader in NBA history. Funnily enough, he could have gotten there a lot faster if he were a more selfish player. However, many consider James the GOAT not just because of his scoring abilities but also because of his insane basketball IQ. There’s a reason that he’s top 5 in almost every other statistical category — because that is who LBJ is. A true student of the game. He expressed this in great detail back in 2014, during a conversation with GQ.

“Like, I could average thirty-five points a game if I really wanted to,” a 29-year-old LeGOAT said at the time. That’s a bold statement for James, who at that point already had a championship under his belt as a member of the Miami Heat. That season, The King averaged 27.7 points per game, which is still an insane statistic. So why didn’t LBJ go for more buckets? Simple. It goes against his code.

“It wouldn’t be me,” claimed the future Hall of Famer. “I don’t know if I could do it, because of my instincts.” The Akron-raised legend later stated that he would rather play team ball than aim for a better stat sheet. “I see a teammate open—even if I have a great shot—I see a teammate open for a better shot, I gotta feed him.”

James once again mentioned that the entire thought process goes against his instincts. “It’s like, my mind sometimes be like ’Shoot it,’” he stated. “But then—my instincts, you know?”

It’s funny to hear a younger LeBron speak on this since his detractors love to throw his “pass first” mentality back at him. It’s clear that the now 40-year-old is always looking for the best team shot rather than an opportunity to steal the show. It’s almost as if this guy knows what he’s doing.

“I don’t give a f**k” : LeBron James about his haters

A much younger LeBron James probably cared about what his haters had to say. Why wouldn’t he? From his first appearance on the court, he had the weight of the world on his shoulders due to him being labeled the next prophet of the NBA. Now, James doesn’t care as much.

“Maybe when I was younger. I don’t give a f**k now,” said James back in a 2022 episode of The Shop. He later uttered the words that show the amount of confidence he has in himself, even at the age of 37: “I’m him.”

I don’t give a f*ck what nobody think. I’m him.” 😤 @KingJames didn’t mince words when describing his mindset. New episode of #TheShop available now. 💈 📺: https://t.co/RuzMhFL3zF pic.twitter.com/S2E8FDE99L — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 19, 2022

James later joked that he’d still get sh*t from his critics “even if he made the right play.” Stupidity like that makes it easier for him to shut out the noise and just live in the moment. His narration on the “Calm” meditation app is built around that concept.

Now, LeBron James hopes to continue writing his legacy with the Lakers. This year might be LBJ’s last opportunity to go for another ring, but then again, they’ve been saying that about The King for the last five years.