“It’s absolutely egregious, Kevin Durant, you deserve better”: Stephen A. Smith and the Nets superstar exchange words on Twitter after the ESPN analyst claims KD will be remembered for the guy who left Stephen Curry to join Kyrie Irving

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith’s recent statements on Kevin Durant get a one-word response from the two-time champion and Finals MVP.

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most talked-after teams in the NBA, considering their star-studded roster. Probably, one of the best offensive lineups assembled in the history of American sports, a Big 3 boasting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The Nets are an offensive juggernaut.

However, the team is yet, to utilize the services of its Big 3 to the optimum. Since Harden arrived in Brooklyn last year, the Nets Big 3 have played a mere 16-games together. Injuries and COVID-19 are the prime reasons for it. Irving’s anti-vaccination stance limits him to only participating in road games.

Despite so many obstacles, the Nets continued to be top contenders in the east. Unfortunately, Durant’s recent MCL sprain has seen the team slip from the 1st seed in the eastern conference to the 6th seed. Making matters worse are rumors of point guard Harden wanting out of Brooklyn.

The Nets have lost 6 in a row. They are 2-7 since KD’s injury and now 6th in the East. pic.twitter.com/ovJE2IJnro — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 3, 2022

During a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, analyst Stephen A. Smith made some controversial comments on KD moving from the Warriors to the Nets, inviting a reaction from the four-time scoring champion.

Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith go back and forth on Twitter.

One of the favorites to win the title this season, the Nets find themselves in a difficult spot, dealing with injuries and COVID protocols. Competiton in the east is neck-to-neck, with the Bulls, Heat, Bucks, and Sixers being a game away from changing the dynamics of the seedings.

During a recent episode of NBA Today, veteran analyst Stephen A made a sensation claim of how Durant’s legacy would look if he didn’t win a chip this year, especially since he left Stephen Curry and co to join Irving in Brooklyn.

“If (the Nets) do not win a championship. Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.”

The above statements had the attention of the Slim Reaper, who had a one-word reaction.

Egregious — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 4, 2022

The two would go back and forth, with Smith tweeting the following in response to KD’s tweet.

It’s absolutely Egregious, @KDTrey5. Totally wrong and unfair to the highest degree. But it also happens to be true. Those will be the headlines all off-season. I’m not saying it’s fair at all because it’s not. You deserve better. But those will be the headlines. You can book it! https://t.co/lfmJT9LIQZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2022

Though Durant is still a couple of weeks away from a return, it will be interesting to see if Harden and Irving can turn things around for the Nets. The All-Star guards are elite scorers.

Smith might be exaggerating when it comes to his statements on KD, as well all the know the Warriors will and always will be Steph Curry’s team, no matter how much Durant achieved in the Bay.