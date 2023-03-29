“It’s better over here,”: Lavar Ball Wants Bronny James to Come to Australia and Play in the NBL

It takes one to know one, as the saying goes. It means if you are giving out advice, you should have experienced it beforehand. Lavar Ball, the father of Lamelo and Lonzo Ball, knows what it takes to get his kids into the NBA. And ahead of Bronny James‘ commitment to college, the father of 3 has some pearls of wisdom!

Well, you can leave it to Lavar Ball to dole out advice like a sage, in the manner of a burly sports commentator. And that is exactly what he did when asked about Bronny James’ situation currently. A player who is now easily in the top 10 of ESPN’s mock drafts is yet to declare for a college.

But in a sit down in Sydney, Australia, Lavar had different advice for the young phenom. Lavar at his callous and rather porous best, described Bronny’s situation the same as the one with his own son, Lamelo Ball.

Lavar Ball advises Bronny James to pursue a career in the NBL before an NBA switch, in a similar vein as Lamelo Ball

Of course, Lavar would take the example of his own son. Not to knock him, Lamelo is a star and he got picked 2nd overall a feat that LeBron’s son is unlikely to match. Lavar wants Bronny to sharpen his skills vs men.

“It’s better over here,” Lavar says referring to the NBL in Australia. Further illustrating his point, the father of 2 NBA stars goes on to say,

“Why? Because you playing against grown men and you (get) getting paid. If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t want to play no (any) chemistry. I don’t want to practice no(any) Spanish.

“I want to wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That’s all I want to do. I don’t wanna be like ‘Hey, I’ll meet you in the student union for study hall.’”

He does make a good point. Bronny’s focus should be entirely on the game of basketball. College exposes you to a bigger crowd but it lacks the refinement that professional leagues can add to your game.

But Lavar’s point is unlikely to sway either Bronny or LeBron.

Bronny’s likely path is to go to college, but where?

A big question that nobody knows the answer to, is where will Bronny James end up. The young star is lighting it up currently in the McDonald’s All-American.

And a lot of his teammates in the star-studded game have expressed interest in recruiting him for their college. Mookie Cook has explicitly said he wants Bronny in Oregon.

Wherever he ends up, one thing is certain, it will be a blockbuster. LeBron James‘ son in college, tell us how that doesn’t attract all sorts of media attention.