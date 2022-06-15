‘It’s blashphemy, but I would replace Wilt Chamberlain with Stephen Curry’: Stephen A Smith explains why Curry’s fourth ring would be monumental for his place in the NBA top 10 list

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most dominant forces basketball has ever seen. However, Stephen A. would replace him with Steph Curry!

There are many players who have revolutionized the sport of basketball. Fans fondly refer to these players, as GOATs, because of the greatness they have achieved.

One such player, who has consistently been a part of GOAT conversations is Wilt Chamberlain. ‘Wilt the Stilt’ or ‘ The Big Dipper’ as he was fondly referred to was one of the most dominant players in NBA history.

The man averaged 30 points, 23 rebounds, and four assists per game, and is a two-time NBA Champion to boot. Perhaps he would have had more if it weren’t for a man named Bill Russell!

OMG!!!! Some HD footage of Wilt Chamberlain!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KdTeNfWjjQ — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) October 18, 2021

Also Read: “Wilt Chamberlain wouldn’t block your shot, he’d catch your shot!”: 17 year old ‘Wilt the Stilt’ reached the back of the backboard to deny opponents

Despite his obvious lack of championship rings, his legendary status is undeniable. Nevertheless, Stephen A. Smith would replace him on the list of Top-1o players of all time.

Stephen A. Smith commits blasphemy by saying he would replace Wilt Chamberlain with Steph Curry on the Top-10 list

In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, ESPN released a list of the 75 best players in NBA history. What was particularly interesting was the Top-10 of the list.

It included some of the greatest of all time, such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. Another great in that upper echelon is Wilt Chamberlain, a place he certainly deserves.

However, Stephen A. Smith has admitted that he would replace ‘The Big Dipper’ with Steph Curry, but only if the latter were to win his fourth championship!

A take that Stephen A. himself admits is blasphemous, it certainly is a hard pill to swallow. Wilt is truly a legend of the game and changed it for the better, but so did Steph. It is definitely a tough debate.

Also Read: “Nobody will ever approach any of the records Wilt Chamberlain has”: When Walt Frazier reasoned why “Wilt the Stilt” was his pick for the GOAT debate over Michael Jordan