Basketball

“It’s ‘impossible’ that Russell Westbrook returns to LA next season”: NBA correspondent Marc Stein’s sources confirm Lakers wouldn’t bring their highest-paid player back

"It’s ‘impossible’ that Russell Westbrook returns to LA next season": NBA correspondent Marc Stein's sources confirm Lakers wouldn't bring their highest-paid player back
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"My nephew showed me the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash news and I snapped at him": Shaquille O'Neal tearfully narrated the effect of the impact of the Black Mamba's death on MDE and his family
Next Article
"I'm a Michael Jordan guy, but LeBron James' story is arguably the greatest story in sports history": Charles Barkley makes controversial claim about the Lakers superstar's life and how he's viewed by the public
NBA Latest Post
"I'm a Michael Jordan guy, but LeBron James' story is arguably the greatest story in sports history": Charles Barkley makes controversial claim about the Lakers superstar's life and how he's viewed by the public
“I’m a Michael Jordan guy, but LeBron James’ story is arguably the greatest story in sports history”: Charles Barkley makes controversial claim about the Lakers superstar’s life and how he’s viewed by the public

Charles Barkley always picks the Michael Jordan camp in any GOAT debate between him and…