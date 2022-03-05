Basketball

“They used to call me Magic Jordan in high school”: Michael Jordan opened up about his first impression of Magic Johnson before becoming a Chicago Bull

“They used to call me Magic Jordan in high school”: Michael Jordan opened up about his first impression of Magic Johnson before becoming a Chicago Bull
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Weather report Rawalpindi: What is the weather prediction for PAK vs AUS Day 3 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi?
Next Article
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season
NBA Latest Post
“They used to call me Magic Jordan in high school”: Michael Jordan opened up about his first impression of Magic Johnson before becoming a Chicago Bull
“They used to call me Magic Jordan in high school”: Michael Jordan opened up about his first impression of Magic Johnson before becoming a Chicago Bull

Michael Jordan talked about, in a 1992 Playboy interview, Magic Johnson and his first impression…