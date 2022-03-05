“They used to call me Magic Jordan in high school”: Michael Jordan opened up about his first impression of Magic Johnson before becoming a Chicago Bull

Michael Jordan talked about, in a 1992 Playboy interview, Magic Johnson and his first impression of the Lakers legend.

Michael Jordan came into the league with Magic Johnson already having established himself as one of the best players in the history of the game. Having won multiple titles by the time 1984 came around, both Magic and Larry Bird had cemented themselves as the alphas of the NBA, with the Lakers and Celtics ‘ping-ponging’ between title wins.

However, given how fearless the UNC Tar Heel was coming into the league, it’s no surprise that he took over in no time. The team success came a bit later in his career, but the individual accolades had Jordan establish himself as the best of the best alongside Magic and Larry.

With MJ and Magic being atop the league, them bumping into each other was inevitable. The two ended up becoming good friends down the road, especially with them being on the same team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, but it wasn’t always that way.

Michael Jordan opened up about what his thoughts were towards Magic Johnson initially.

Michael Jordan opened up about Magic Johnson to quite the extent during his 1992 Playboy interview. He would reveal that he was in touch with the Lakers legend when he was diagnosed with AIDS, with him claiming to have almost driven off the road upon hearing the news.

When asked about what his initial thoughts were about Magic, Michael said, “I liked him when I was in high school. They used to call me Magic Jordan. My first car had a license plate with Magic Jordan on it. It was a 1976 Grand Prix.”

Upon entering the league Jordan would reveal that he was slightly envious of Magic and how he had come into the league with a lot of flair and success. However, the two would iron out their differences at a summer charity game in the locker room.