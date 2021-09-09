“It’s inspirational how a moment with Allen Iverson led to Lou Williams shaping his career”: Chris Webber talks about the moment when the ‘Underground GOAT’ decided to become the best 6th man in the NBA

Hall of Fame Inductee Chris Webber talks about Lou Williams and the time he decided to become the best 6th man in the history of the game

To become a player in the league is a big deal in itself. Every year, thousands of kids aspire to make it to the biggest stage in basketball. To become one of the 60 people to get through is a big achievement in itself.

Even within the NBA, there are different types of players. You have the superstars, the stars, the starters, the role players, and the bench players. It isn’t necessary for you to be bad at what you do to get stuck on the bench. Sometimes, circumstances are not in your favor. There are better players who play your position and they bag the starting job. Allen Iverson was the one casting a similar shadow like this over Lou Williams in Philadelphia.

Chris Webber recalls a moment that changed Lou Williams’ outlook on his career

Lou Williams was having a good year with the Sixers before he went down with an injury. It was the same time the Sixers decided to sign their former star Allen Iverson, so he could finish off his career there. Initially, it was hard for Williams to give up his starting spot. However, he had to accept his fate, and that was a blessing in disguise for him.

Former All-Star Chris Webber talked to Shams Charania recently and shared a Lou Williams story. It was about the time when Williams realized his future lies as a role player, and he accepted his role.

“It should be inspirational because he decided in that moment to become one of the greatest reserve players of all time.”@realchriswebber shows love for @TeamLou23. More from @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/AgnrJjZTpy pic.twitter.com/kRq2FgePhV — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) September 9, 2021

Lou Williams took the role in a stride and became one of the best to ever come off the bench. He had 3x 6th Man of the Year awards to his name, and countless achievements coming off the bench.

As for his relationship with Allen Iverson, even though AI took the starting job from Williams, the two always shared a close brother-like bond. Even today, Iverson is often seen cheering for his smaller brother.