“It’s Just Better To Shut Up”: Anthony Edwards Needs To Filter His Words Amidst $285,000 Fines, Says DeMarcus Cousins

Anthony Edwards has long been lauded for his authenticity. The lack of media training that he showcases on a night-to-night basis has led to NBA fans being charmed by a litany of his post-game interviews and more. Unfortunately for him, he’s amassed $285,000 in fines due to various unfiltered ‘shenanigans’, leading to a few words of wisdom from DeMarcus Cousins.

“The same thing they love you for is the same thing they kill you for. Got to get a filter. They let you be your authentic self and then they promoted it, they’re all for it but they’ll also burn you with the same thing they love,” said Cousins.

“The same thing they love you for is the same thing they’ll kill you for.” @boogiecousins gives Anthony Edwards advice for avoiding fines from the NBA pic.twitter.com/OzTxg8uepH — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 13, 2025

DeMarcus knows more than just a ‘thing or two’ about what it’s like to be his authentic self and be fined for the same. Known for his fiery personality while in the NBA, the former Kings All-Star racked up well over $1 million in career fines.

His advice to Ant towards the end was, “Walk that thin line, be smart about it. Sometimes it’s just better to shut up.” This advice from DeMarcus comes after Ant was fined $50,000 for flipping off an NBA official in the middle of a Timberwolves game.

Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making an obscene gesture towards an official, the NBA has announced. Edwards was seen flipping off a referee during the Wolves’ loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday (via drew61212 /TT)pic.twitter.com/xr48RaymTJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2025

Joe Ingles can be seen trying to usher Edwards away but the damage had already been done. Much has been said about NBA refs and their poor officiating this season. However, flipping the bird to refs would almost certainly lead to a fine down the road and the 23-year-old superstar miscalculated the severity of the same.

Head coach Chris Finch on Ant’s fines

“It’s been addressed for sure. It’s been addressed organizationally, individually. I think he’s aware. We’re all aware,” said Finch regarding Edwards’ fines.

Ant has not minced any of his words since entering he league and it’s finally costing him. His lack of media training is beloved by fans and adds more depth to his character which is quite honestly needed in an NBA landscape that seems to be deprived of many such individuals.

Though, it wouldn’t be surprising is we see Ant suppress his true self and trudge down a path of formality going forward. Finch also added:

“He’s extremely self-aware. I think he has emotional control for sure. I think he’s frustrated on many levels. I think some of that frustration is certainly in & around the whistle no doubt.”

This $50,000 fine isn’t his largest fine of the season however. He was fined a whopping $100,000 after dropping an F-bomb during his on-court, post-game interview following the Timberwolves’ win over the Rockets in late December.