“It’s just disrespectful”: LeBron James was furious with a child for throwing trash at Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was left fuming after a child threw an orange peel at his son, Bronny James.

LeBron James stays away from controversies as much as possible. Faced with never-ending media scrutiny, even a minor lapse could possibly impact his reputation.

Yet, LBJ has never slipped up. He has remained a model sports personality. A staunch family man, he rarely lashes out or indulges in public feuds.

In fact, LeBron has never called out Skip Bayless for his constant attack on the Lakers superstar. There have been moments when Bayless has definitely crossed the line but Bron has always maintained his calm.

Even when Skip shared a questionable tweet about Bronny James, LeBron maintained his calm and ignored the big-mouth show host.

While playing in Paris, Bronny hammered a right-hand dunk in traffic. Skip Bayless, a known LBJ hater, reacted to the play with a weird tweet.

He wrote: “Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though”

Fans and multiple NBA personalities called out Skip over his comments. The outrage was so wide that Bayless had to give an explanation of the tweet.

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

Also read: “That’s Russell SplashBrook!”: Lakers Fans Get Excited Seeing Russell Westbrook Outlast LeBron James and Anthony Davis In A Shooting Contest

LeBron James reacted to a child throwing trash at Bronny James during a game

Bron rarely likes to indulge in public or Twitter feuds. So naturally, he ignores all such digs to avoid such meaningless confrontations. However, he cannot stand anyone trying to pull the same shenanigans in person.

LeBron James once famously got two fans ejected after they made horrible comments about his son. The incident proved that LeBron was willing to go to any level to protect his family and that no one was allowed to mess with him away from social media.

He showed a similar stance during his son’s game at Springfield College. Then a freshman, Bronny was at the receiving end of an orange peel hurled from the audience. Speaking about the incident, James Sr. showed his disappointment.

LeBron: “I did see the referee stop the inbounds and the cop came up there But I didn’t know what happened until the video evidence they showed me when I got here. It’s just disrespectful.” He continued: “It was a little kid too. I don’t know how old that kid was,” James said. “I don’t know if he learned that on his own or he learned that at home or whatever the case may be. It’s disrespectful.”

The kid in question later apologized for his reaction. Honestly, though, LeBron was justified for his anger. Orange peels being thrown at student-athletes is unacceptable.

Also read: Why Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch isn’t the woman involved in Ime Udoka cheating scandal