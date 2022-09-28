“That’s Russell SplashBrook!”: Lakers Fans Get Excited Seeing Russell Westbrook Outlast LeBron James and Anthony Davis In A Shooting Contest

Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James participate in a shooting contest post-practice, and Lakers fans couldn’t help but react

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for redemption. Just like the 2008 US Olympic team, the 2022-23 Lakers are trying to go out there and show the world what they’re truly capable of. They do share a common link, i.e, LeBron James. However, the difference between the two rosters is enough to tell us how the story is going to go.

After the Lakers finished 33-49 last season, Russell Westbrook was ridiculed and villainized by the entire Laker Nation. Sure Anthony Davis and LeBron James were out often due to injuries, but that didn’t seem to cross their minds. They went after Brodie like he was a criminal on the loose.

This season, the Lakers have a new head coach. After failing to find a suitable trade for Russ, the Purple and Gold decided to give their 360 another shot. This has the fans questioning the team’s composition and success for the upcoming season. However, a recent practice clip reassured the fans a little.

Fans react to Russell Westbrook shooting better than LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers is a team that heavily lacks pure shooters. This is a fact everyone knows. Unlike LBJ’s past teams, the Lakers constantly fail at surrounding the King with floor spacers. In a recent clip uploaded by Dave McMenamin, we can see the Lakers’ Big 3 take on each other for a shooting challenge post practice.

Post practice shooting with Russ, AD and LeBron after the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/kScs6Bosk8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 27, 2022

This had the Lakers fans split. Some wanted to talk about the shooting looking better, whereas the others refused to believe the same till they saw it in a real game.

That mf SplashBrook — Air Jalen (@AirJalenGreen) September 28, 2022

Westbrook jokes aside his form looks like it’s quicker an appears like his trainer or whoever told him to release on the way up, which is good. — Dread Head Redemption 🇯🇲 (@pablothe2nd) September 28, 2022

Lakers twitter be like “Notice how Russ moves as far away from LeBron as possible whenever he’s not shooting” — Homer Hsieh (@awntawn) September 27, 2022

That’s shooting for fun… those jumpers are not at game pace or while being serious… u can’t emulate real game speed or take anything from this at all… — KB24_NvrForgtn (@JBras3) September 28, 2022

Whether this actually tells us anything about their shooting or not, this clip sure shows that their chemistry looks better than before. Let’s see how the Lakers fare this season, and if they can actually make their 360 work.