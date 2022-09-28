Why Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch isn’t the woman involved in Ime Udoka cheating scandal

Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch, who is reportedly a Boston Celtics staffer, has been haunted by media scrutiny since Ime Udoka scandal reveal.

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal is perhaps one of the biggest controversies surrounding an NBA head coach. Following its viral reveal, media and fans have responded strongly.

Shams Charania, on September 22nd, tweeted about the ‘consensual relationship’ Udoka shared with a female staff member. And since then speculations have been ripe on all social media platforms.

Fans and publications alike have scrutinized and targeted every woman associated with the organization. Ime Udoka’s actions and the way the Celtics handled the reveal have impacted female employees the most.

Celtics’ former coach Brad Stevens paid emphasis to this in the tam’s announcement,

He said: “Nobody can control Twitter speculation, rampant bullshit, but I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them now, because a lot of people were dragged unfairly into that.”

However, no other Boston employee has been haunted more than Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch. Her marriage to a senior VP in the organization pushed the media and fans to target her more than anyone.

Especially following the harsh one-season suspension birthed the vast amount of rumors. The NBA community couldn’t help but speculate the reasons for the extreme punishment.

There is no proof of Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch and Ime Udoka’s affair

Recent reports have revealed that Ime was caught cheating through a Ring Camera. The husband of the alleged cheating partner overheard the two talking on the doorbell camera. This led to the Boston Celtics investigating Ime.

But Kathleen is not the culprit by a long shot. For one, it’s been established that the anonymous culprit is a travel planner. She allegedly even booked flights for Ime’s fiance Nia Long.

Kathleen is believed to be Vice President of Finance & Controller Patrick Lynch’s wife. And she is most definitely not the team’s travel planner.

So that nullifies the probability of her being Ime Udoka’s anonymous cheating partner.

As per TMZ, Ime Udoka kept Nia Long in dark about the oncoming reveal of the scandal. Nia moved to Boston only a few weeks ago. Rumors suggest the travel planner helped Nia Long move.

