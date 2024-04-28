“It’s Kyrie Being Kyrie!”: Gilbert Arenas and Co. Debate Kyrie Irving’s Absence in Team USA’s Olympic Roster

Team USA has announced their final roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris which is star-studded with some of the best All-Stars in the league. The roster currently consists of 12 players, with Kawhi Leonard filling the final spot quite recently on the team. However, the roster also includes several All-Stars who have been snubbed from this opportunity, the most notable omission being the Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Though Kyrie had expected a call-up to represent his country at the highest stage, his sole focus now seems to be winning Dallas an NBA championship. In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena show, Gilbert Arenas and the crew dissected the reasons behind the absence of the 2014 FIBA World Cup MVP from this seemingly unbeatable roster.

Former NBA player Kenyon Martin brings up Irving’s controversial past which may have had a potential role for this snub. Martin contended, “If anybody had any controversy with steroids, domestic [violence]…Whatever controversy it is, they rep from whatever country they are from, they will not be representing their country in the Olympics. Because that country don’t want any negative publicity.”

Through this statement, Martin is highlighting Kyrie Irving’s controversial tweet for the promotion of an antisemitic documentary in 2022. Though Kyrie was suspended for five games by the Brooklyn Nets following his remarks, he remained unapologetic and refused to take corrective measures. On that note, one of the panelists highlighted Kyrie standing his ground for his statements and remarked, “It’s just, Kyrie being Kyrie!”

Now it appears that the 2016-17 NBA champion is trying to leave behind his past and put his complete focus on basketball. In his recent remark on this snub, Irving had also subtly hinted about expecting tryouts for a place at USAB. Noting that statement, former New York Knicks point guard, Brandon Jennings commented, “I think he was looking forward to the tryouts, from what he was saying. I think he wanted to bust somebody’s a**. I knew he wasn’t going to make it, but go there and hold that for next year? That’s what he was [planning].”

The roster also includes some of other notable All-Star omissions such as Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Paolo Banchero, Jason Tatum, and Jaylen Brown. Gilbert Arenas believes that instead of picking an injured Kawhi Leonard or Joel Embiid, the USMNT roster should have included these players who were fit enough to represent the team at an international level. Nevertheless, fans eagerly await the Summer Olympics and the impressive showdowns that Team USA is expected to put up with its star-studded line of players.

Kyrie Irving speaks out on his Team USA omission

Kyrie Irving has a proven record of denoting his worth for Team USAB whenever he got the chance. In 2014, he helped the team in winning gold at the FIBA World Cup in Spain. His stunning performance throughout that tournament earned him the MVP title as well. Yet, it is quite surprising to see Kyrie’s name not appear in the list of a star-studded lineup for Team USA.

Irving, however, has gracefully handled this snub, stating his sole focus remains in helping Dallas win the NBA championship. When asked to comment on his omission, Irving said, “I would have loved to [participate in the Olympics] but I wish my brothers well, and I didn’t fit in this team…I have nothing but respect for those guys over at USAB. At this point in my career, I think my focus should be winning the championship.”

Besides being highlighted as not an ideal fit for the team, Kyrie also shed light on the recruitment process for Team USA Basketball. He said, “I grew up in a time when we actually had to try out for USAB. And we did meet up as a group and as peers, and there was a mutual respect that we earned from one another, and trying out, and then seeing what five meshed well.”

Through his statement, Kyrie must have also referenced his battles with some of the top veterans of the league such as Kobe Bryant. Surely, the fans would definitely miss seeing Kyrie Irving’s flashy crossovers and contested layups dominate the floor in Paris for this year’s Summer Olympics.