Patrick Mahomes Feels Disappointed In New Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown On His Big Kyrie Irvin Claim

Patrick Mahomes is known for his unfailing support to his teammates, but a recent claim by Hollywood Brown left him feeling disappointed. The incident unfolded as Marquise “Hollywood” Brown attended the Mavericks vs. Clippers game, where he witnessed Kyrie Irving’s stellar performance firsthand.

Advertisement

As Kyrie Irving pulled one over Russell Westbrook in Christian McCaffrey’s Madden 24 invitational, Brown took to social media to share his excitement about Irving’s game, even comparing their playing styles.

“Watching Kyrie up close, he really hoops like me fr [GOAT emoji],” Brown wrote on his social media platforms, expressing his admiration for Irving’s skills.

However, this didn’t sit well with Mahomes, who soon made his disagreement quite evident. The Chiefs quarterback took to his official X account and retweeted Brown’s post along with a disappointing GIF, indicating his disbelief at the comparison.

Interestingly, Marquis Brown immediately realized the implications of his comparison and he even tried to calm Mahomes down with a comment.

While off-field friendly rivalries such as these are nothing new with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ offensive centerpiece always has his team’s best interests at heart. Moreover, it is evident that he envisions a dynamic offense that utilizes Brown’s strengths to their fullest potential. Hence, as the duo gears up for their historic three-peat in the upcoming season, Mahomes remains optimistic about Brown’s role in the team.

In the meantime, Mahomes’ reaction to Brown’s post took social media by storm and fans had a field day reacting to it.

Fans React To Patrick Mahomes’ Epic Disapproval As Brown Celebrates Kyrie Irving’s Win

Patrick Mahomes’ response to Hollywood Brown sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with many expressing their admiration for Mahomes and his status as a football icon and a great sportsman. At the same time, others were quick to acknowledge Irving’s contribution to the team’s success, recognizing his ability to lead his team to victory.

However, amidst the praise for Patrick Mahomes, the focus remained on Kyrie Irving’s impressive performance on the court. In a clutch moment during Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Irving delivered a jaw-dropping performance, scoring 30 points and leading the Dallas Mavericks to victory over the Clippers.

Irving’s remarkable display, which included six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals, not only earned praise from stars like Brown but reasserted his position as a key player for the Mavericks. Hence, with the Mavericks now gearing up for the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder, all eyes will be on Irving as fans are anticipating a standout performance from the talented point guard.