Lewis Hamilton Joins Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet to Stand in Solidarity With Brazilian Flood Victims

Owing to the epic rivalry, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen may seldom express similar opinions. However, the devastating floods in Brazil have brought the duo together. The Dutchman, with the help of his partner Kelly Piquet, made a sizeable donation to the affected area. Hamilton has now joined the pair to express solidarity with the victims.

Lewis Hamilton recently uploaded a story on Instagram showing the level of destruction the floods have caused. He shared the video posted by The Guardian which included a statement issued by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Hamilton wrote, “Heart is with everyone in Brazil affected by this flooding.”

Lewis Hamilton is an honorary Brazilian citizen, which makes his statement even more powerful. The Briton got the honorary citizenship in 2022. The South American nation’s government recognized his love for the country and its icon, Ayrton Senna, before making the move. They held an elaborate ceremony in the presence of high-ranking dignitaries to honor Hamilton.

Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul is reeling under devastating floods. The ordeal started last week as excessive torrential rains handicapped the state. As per Reuters, the calamity has already claimed 113 lives and displaced more than 337,000 citizens. The death count is unfortunately expected to rise as civil defense reports 146 individuals as unaccounted for.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s herculean effort for Brazil

The calamity in Brazil hits home for Kelly Piquet owing to her Brazilian roots. She is currently leading a campaign to collect donations to help flood-affected areas. Helping her is her partner and reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen gave away a signed Red Bull Racing T-shirt for an auction. The proceeds from the auction will go to an organization called ‘The Bazaar For Good’. A non-profit organization, The Bazaar For Good is a collective of 30 established women with a strong social media presence all over the world.

The Bazaar For Good works towards the betterment of underprivileged children all over the world. They regularly hold campaigns and have one going on to raise funds for Brazil. The ongoing campaign aims to raise more than half a million dollars. Until now, they have raised more than $100,000, as per Kelly Piquet.

Piquet is one of the 30 members of the host committee of The Bazaar For Good. She recently shared a video depicting the destruction in Rio Grande do Sul and made an appeal for donations. Kelly has earlier raised her voice for the children affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict.