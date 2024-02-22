“It’s Like Harvard for Basketball”: Kevin Durant Reveals What it Takes to Become a Brand in the League

Kevin Durant has been a household name in the NBA for nearly a decade. The 6’11 forward, playing his 16th season in the league, has seen it all during his illustrious NBA career; from being the go-to guy on the championship team to riding the bench for games to end. So, what is the key to making it into the league? Here is what Durant had to say about things that are just inevitable in the league.

Kevin Durant recently made an appearance on the Boardroom podcast. Being interviewed by his long-time agent and friend, Rich Kleiman, KD shared his analysis of being a household name in the league.

Durant and Kleiman looked back at their initial days when KD’s agent would call him after games. And after being around his family and peers, Kleiman would discuss the game and it was a truly different language.

The Phoenix Suns star credited the game to being simple but it’s the intricacies and subtleties of the game that tend to get overlooked by most people. And if someone is not keeping up with the game by either watching or playing, things tend to get overlooked.

Durant gave Rich an example of one of the conversations they had after his game against the Chicago Bulls. Despite being his agent for such a long time, KD was still able to amaze Kleiman.

“You seeing the details throughout the game now, just for having these conversations. And I feel like that’s what the NBA is. It’s just a big… it’s like Harvard for basketball, you know where you get every…from a business perspective…what it’s like to be a last man on the bench to the best player on the team.”

Durant further explained that every role that he has been in the league helped him understand what it takes to become a solid basketball player and a brand on the court.

From being a multiple-time All-Star to MVP to an NBA champion, Kevin Durant has nearly seen it all in the league. But having spent so much time both on and off the court, seeing the different roles being played by players, coaches, and training staff, all contributed to KD being able to develop himself into the big name that he is today.

He even credited the agents, who put in the grind and sweat as much as players did on the court. As they suit up every night, answering calls till late, traveling on the road with them, do not get enough recognition for their sacrifices, contributions, and more.

Kevin Durant gives sports agents their flowers

Being a household name in the NBA means having the spotlight on you at all times. While that may seem like a dream come true to many, the media will go on to highlight not just your on-court miracles but also your off-the-court altercations, dramas, and alleged allegations. This spotlight oftentimes makes its way to the player’s agent too.

Let’s take LeBron James’ longtime agent Rich Paul as an example. Paul has been with James throughout his NBA career and has gone on to represent other NBA players and athletes over the years as well.

However, despite being an agent, even Paul’s moves get put under the microscope, be it his dating life or off-court conversations with LBJ during Lakers games. That is something Rich Kleiman had to deal with after Durant’s popularity grew around the league.

Players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant pulled off some absolute miracles over the years for their teams in the NBA. Their skills and workout regiment got plenty of coverage which led to their trainers getting recognition as well.

Tim Grover for instance, is best known as Michael Jordan’s trainer. Had MJ not been what he is in the league’s history, Grover may not have been as popular as he is today. But Grover being one of the most sought-after trainers to work with is a testament to the player’s legacy and the brand they’ve been able to create over the years. Much like Durant and Kleiman.