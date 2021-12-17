“It’s nothing like playing in Brooklyn, they show love and appreciate great basketball”: Kevin Durant on getting MVP chants at the Barclays Center after the Nets win their fourth consecutive game

NBA superstar Kevin Durant reflects on getting MVP chants at the Barclays Center. The two-time Finals MVP talks about embracing the challenge of playing with a short-handed team.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Sixers 114-105, making it a four-game winning streak. Kevin Durant asserted his dominance, scoring a 34-point double-double. The current leading scorer of the NBA shot 54.2% from the field and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

The Nets were missing seven of its players due to the health and safety protocols of the league. Barring Durant, the Nets had all of its starters missing. However, just like the previous games, the young rookies of the team stepped up. Nic Claxton had a season-high 17-points, while Cam Thomas had 11-points.

The Nets superstar was coming off a 51-point performance, continuing his hot streak. The win against the Sixers was KD’s 13th game with 30+ points this season, solidifying his case for the MVP. Veterans Blake Griffin and Patty Mills played a significant role in Thursday night’s win.

Aso read: “Without Stephen Curry, I wouldn’t even be in the NBA!”: Raptors star Fred VanVleet talks about the Warriors superstar’s impact on the NBA

The four-time scoring champion had 13-points in the fourth quarter, which included a 4-point play with 1:55 remaining on the clock. The Barclays Center erupted with MVP chants for KD.

Kevin Durant carries the depleted Nets roster to another victory.

The Nets came into the game with nine players due to most of its players entering the league’s COVID health and safety protocols. The Brooklyn team didn’t have James Harden for the third consecutive game, adding pressure on Durant. However, the two-time champion didn’t disappoint.

KD is currently averaging 27.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.9 APG on a 52.3% shooting from the field. The superstar has elevated his game since the absence of Harden and most of its starters. The team was going to postpone its game against the Raptors, but Durant, decided to play at the last minute.

Kevin Durant last 3 games, all without James Harden: 51-7-9, W

34-13-11, W

34-11-8, W pic.twitter.com/8CyZJrLbge — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 17, 2021

During the recent post-game interview, Durant acknowledged the contributions of David Duke, Kess, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Clax. The Nets are the top seed in the eastern conference, with KD carrying a significant load. Rookie Claxton even proclaimed Durant as the GOAT.

Nic Claxton on Kevin Durant’s recent performances: “It’s definitely not something you can take for granted. I think he’s the GOAT. He’s making plays for us, trusting in us, and he’s just getting the job done” pic.twitter.com/UnnvVXqvif — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 17, 2021

During the post-game interview, KD spoke about the Sixers adopting an easy-go mode as the Nets were short-handed. When asked about embracing the new challenge, the superstar said the following.

“I mean it’s basketball at the end of the day, something that I’ve been doing my whole life. So no matter who is on the floor, opponents, teammates. I gotta go out there and be me. You know, I’m just grateful that I’m available to play.”

The Nets superstar was grateful for the MVP chants he received in the fourth quarter of the game.

“It’s nothing like playing in Brooklyn. They show love, they appreciate great basketball. We gotta keep it rolling for them.” KD reflects on getting MVP chants after a hard-fought win at Barclays Center 👏 pic.twitter.com/8Xjpx7wf5a — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2021

Also read: “Who the heck are sitting next to Adele and Jay-Z??”: LeBron James calls out ESPN for not mentioning close friends Maverick Carter and Rich Paul during Chargers-Chiefs

In what it seems, Durant might be on his way to winning both the scoring as well as the MVP title this season.