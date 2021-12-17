“Who the heck are sitting next to Adele and Jay-Z??”: LeBron James calls out ESPN for not mentioning close friends Maverick Carter and Rich Paul during Chargers-Chiefs

LeBron James calls out ESPN for saying that the ‘stars’ are out tonight for Chiefs-Chargers and not mentioning Carter or Paul next to Adele and Jay-Z.

With the Los Angeles Chargers having acquired Odell Beckham Jr mid NFL season, superstars have really started to populate Los Angeles once again. LeBron James backed this move for OBJ from the start, taking to social media to give the former Cleveland Brown and courteous welcome to the ‘City of Angels’.

Having been in LA for nearly 4 years now, being a Chargers fan is almost a given for the ‘King’ and with them duking it out against the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, safe to say that James s enjoying quite the thrill on his day off. He took to Twitter to simply say, “This game is amazing!” which it is.

LeBron James even tweeted out that he was impressed by a route that wide receiver, Keenan Allen, ran in this game.

This game is AMAZING!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

Wow what a route @Keenan13Allen!!! 6 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

However, he also used the social media platform to call out ESPN for a particular tweet that they put out during this game.

LeBron James on ESPN not placing name cards underneath Rich Paul and Maverick Carter’s names.

The stars most certainly were out tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs-LA Chargers game tonight with personalities like Adele and Jay-Z in attendance. However, along with those two goliaths from the music industry, were Rich Paul and Maverick Carter, respectively.

During the game, ESPN decided to put out a tweet that said the same: ‘The stars are out in LA’ and placed name cards underneath both Adele’s and Jay-Z’s names but not for Carter and Paul, who were sitting right beside them.

LeBron James, as a client of Rich Paul’s and a close friend and business partner of Carter’s, did not take too lightly of the matter and called out ESPN saying, “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????”

Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s???? 🧐 https://t.co/36XFD9Xajv — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

Of course, this shouldn’t be taken too seriously as it would be foolish to believe that LeBron is truly upset at this happening but it is strange that two relatively large figures in North American sports did not receive recognition on ESPN.