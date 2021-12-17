Basketball

“Who the heck are sitting next to Adele and Jay-Z??”: LeBron James calls out ESPN for not mentioning close friends Maverick Carter and Rich Paul during Chargers-Chiefs

“Who the heck are sitting next to Adele and Jay-Z??": LeBron James calls out ESPN for not mentioning close friends Maverick Carter and Rich Paul during Chargers-Chiefs
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Australian cricket black armbands: Why Australian cricket team wearing black armbands today vs England?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Who the heck are sitting next to Adele and Jay-Z??": LeBron James calls out ESPN for not mentioning close friends Maverick Carter and Rich Paul during Chargers-Chiefs
“Who the heck are sitting next to Adele and Jay-Z??”: LeBron James calls out ESPN for not mentioning close friends Maverick Carter and Rich Paul during Chargers-Chiefs

LeBron James calls out ESPN for saying that the ‘stars’ are out tonight for Chiefs-Chargers…