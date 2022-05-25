“It’s okay my guy… we winning regardless”: Trae Young responds to being named All-NBA Third Team despite leading the league in total points & assists

Trae Young gets selected to his first-ever All-NBA Team after a historic season, averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game.

Trae Young has been one of the best guards throughout this 2021-2022 campaign. After suffering several snubs – 2021 All-Star, Team USA – the Atlanta Hawks guard has finally been voted his first-ever All-NBA Team.

Young joins the All-NBA Third Team alongside Chris Paul, LeBron James, Pascal Siakam, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

⭐️ All-NBA Third Team ⭐️ Congrats to @TheTraeYoung on his first-career All-NBA selection! pic.twitter.com/TsANLBa2c5 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 25, 2022

There are some fans who believe Ice Trae deserved to make it to the Second Team instead of the Third. And they aren’t exactly wrong in believing so.

The 23-year-old shifty PG averaged a staggering 28.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game on an extremely efficient 46/38.2/90.4 shooting split. The 2-time All-Star also went on a solid 17-game streak (23rd Nov-8th Jan) with 25 or more points, and led the league in total points (2,155) and assists (737), making him only the second player in history to do so.

Trae Young responds to a fan who highlights that the Hawks star finished the season with total points & assists

Trae decided to respond to one of the many fans who couldn’t fathom his selection into the Third Team. The sharpshooter took it to his Twitter:

It’s okay my guy.. we winning regardless🙏🏽 https://t.co/XSk8AiMP0c — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 25, 2022

Nevertheless, Trae seemed pretty happy with this achievement as he took it to social media.

Why wouldn’t Young be happy?! With his All-NBA honor, the Hawks leader will earn an additional $35.4 million in his rookie contract. His $177 million rookie extension will increase to a whopping $212 million.

Trae Young has met the Rose rule criteria by earning All-NBA honors. He will now earn the 30% maximum contract projected at five years, $212.3M. 2022-23: $36.6M

2023-24: $39.5M

2024-25: $42.5M

2025-26: $45.4M

2026-27: $48.3M — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) May 25, 2022

With the organization planning on having a roster change this offseason, reportedly aiming to acquire Zach LaVine, Trae will definitely hope to take the next big step and hope to lead the team to a title.