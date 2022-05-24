“Zach LaVine really picking Trae Young over LeBron James”?!: NBA Twitter reacts as the Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned as a “potential destination” for the Bulls guard

According to NBA insiders, the Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned as a “potential destination” for Zach LaVine.

After a mediocre 3-season stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zach LaVine immediately stepped up his game when acquired by the Chicago Bulls back in 2017. Since then, the high-leaping guard has been immensely making huge strides on the hardwood.

In the 5 years that he has been the Bulls’ go-to guy, LaVine has managed to average a solid 24.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, emerge as one of the best three-point shooters in the league and get selected to the All-Star Game twice.

One of the best guards in the association, LaVine is surely going to be demanding a much-deserving supermax contract as he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Four teams have already been linked to acquiring this summer – Lakers, Mavericks, Hawks, and Trail Blazers. And according to multiple league sources, Trae Young and co. are the “potential destination” to land the combo-guard.

Atlanta has been mentioned by multiple league sources as a potential destination for Zach LaVine, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/Ct2LN9bV7H — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 24, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as the Hawks are termed the “potential destination” for Zach LaVine

As soon as the news went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

would be the best backcourt in the league — 🎡 (@ATLSportStan) May 24, 2022

LaVine picking ICE Trae over King James?! 👀 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 24, 2022

There is a huge possibility that we might see a Young-LaVine backcourt next season – ATL owner Tony Ressler recently stated that the team wasn’t “scared” of the luxury tax. Plus, the franchise has two picks (16th and 44th) in the upcoming draft.