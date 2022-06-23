“It’s okay to be human!”: When Kyrie Irving delivered perfect response to question on if he planned to change negative perception around him

Kyrie Irving has been a controversial personality off late. However, there was a time when he explained why he has no plans of changing!

The 2021-2022 season was one to forget for Kyrie Irving. The Nets guard was out for most of the regular season after he failed to follow the NBA’s COVID protocols.

His absence led to a dismal season for the Brooklyn Nets, as the team barely made the playoffs. Not to mention that they lost All-Star James Harden in a trade for an inactive Ben Simmons.

As such, it came as no surprise when the Nets were knocked out of the first round by the Boston Celtics. A devastating loss that has many questioning Kyrie’s future on the team, especially as he enters free agency.

“The Lakers are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie Irving, but that would essentially entail him taking $30 million less than he can opt into in Brooklyn.”@wojespn on Kyrie Irving’s trade/contract situation. (via @_Talkin_NBA)

pic.twitter.com/ZNJmma8ott — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2022

The media is having a field day with the news of Irving’s potential departure. Nevertheless, as before, Uncle Drew is not letting the media affect who he is.

Kyrie Irving refuses to change his personality, even under intense pressure from fans and the media

For a while now, Kyrie has been under heavy scrutiny from the media. His eccentric personality and refusal to conform to the norms set by the NBA have led to much criticism.

Despite this, Irving refuses to change who he is. He believes in being himself and refuses to apologize for being human!

This is a statement that is re-affirmed by an interview he gave a while back. One where he discussed his ‘mood swings’ and how he does not feel motivated to change because of pressure.

For all the hate he gets, it is hard not to appreciate just how ‘real’ and true to himself Kyrie is. Regardless of what happens around him, he will continue to cement his legacy.

