‘I look at Kyrie Irving like I look at cryptocurrency’: Colin Cowherd comes out with funky analogy while discussing the $36 million man’s future with Nets

Colin Cowherd delivers interesting analogy on Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, talks about why the franchise needs to move him

Over the years, Kyrie Irving has become a bit of a wildcard in the eyes of the NBA community. And frankly, it’s completely justified.

Sure, the man is talented beyond belief. However, the fact of the matter is, that his behavior has an unpredictable nature to it.

Sure, every NBA player is allowed to take an off for personal reasons whenever they need it, but Kyrie takes it to a whole other level. In fact, during the 2020-21 NBA season, the man missed almost half the season due to simply taking that many absences.

Of course, there are other things as well, but overall, the point remains the same. You aren’t quite sure what you’re going to get with him. And it appears that Colin Cowherd agrees with this opinion completely.

Recently, the man got on his show, ‘The Herd’, where he discussed the Nets star’s current situation. And well, let’s just say he got more than a bit funky with it.

Colin Cowherd compares giving Kyrie Irving a contract to investing in cryptocurrency

And no, we don’t mean in the way that, say Bitcoin made people rich. No, this is quite the opposite.

Before we say anything else though, how about we let the analyst explain his piece on the matter?

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“I look at Kyrie like I look at crypto currency. There’s no real data to indicate it’s a great investment, a lot of speculation and it’s highly turbulent. And what does it really get me?” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/MkN4Rw3p6b — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 22, 2022

Long story short, just like how cryptocurrency is turbulent, Colin Cowherd believes Kyrie Irving is much the same way. And since he doesn’t quite fill any direct need the franchise has, the Nets should just let him go.

Now, we certainly agree with Colin Cowherd on the turbulent part. However, do the Nets need his talent? Absolutely.

He fills the team’s need for a real co-star and shot creator aside from Kevin Durant. And so, having him on the team could prove tantamount for this franchise to win a chip anytime soon.

So, as much as we don’t like Kyrie Irving’s unpredictability, his skills more than warrant an extension… just as long as it’s a bit lower than what he probably expects.

