“Kyrie Irving to take Lakers $6M exception to right the wrong with LeBron James?”: Skip Bayless cites the Nets guard’s earth is flat theory to strengthen point

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless admits he won’t be surprised if Kyrie Irving forgoes his 5-year $250M demand and signs with the LA Lakers for $6M in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Kyrie Irving’s name continues to be synonymous with controversies. The Nets guard continues to make more headlines with his off-court antics than his performances on the hardwood. Irving, who played a mere 29-games this season due to his refusal to get vaccinated, plans to test free agency this off-season.

According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets are at an impasse with Irving regarding negotiations over a new contract. The former champion, who has a $36M player option this season, has demands Sean Marks and co are wavering to fulfill, courtesy of Uncle Drew’s unreliable nature.

Games played: 103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons

104 — Looney this season@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/XLHGpNGAqQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2022

Irving intends to sign a 5-year $250M deal with the Nets, having played 103 out of the 226 games in his 3-seasons with the franchise. The seven-time All-Star had more controversies than wins during his stint with the Nets. Nonetheless, the Nets guard expects a large contract.

With reports of Irving potentially reuniting with former teammate LeBron James in LA creating a storm, analyst Skip Bayless pointed out how he wouldn’t be surprised if the former Duke player took a $30M cut for the purple and gold.

Skip Bayless takes a dig at Kyrie Irving’s double standards.

While Irving is refusing to budge from his demand for a 5-year $250M contract with the Nets, he is ready to take a massive pay cut when it comes to the Lakers. The former ROTY is willing to sign a $6M deal to be on board with King James in LA.

It’s surprising how Irving wants nothing less than a $250M max at one end but is willing to sacrifice $30M at the other. However, Irving did give up $17M last season for his refusal to get vaccinated, followed by reports of Nike not planning to extend their association with the former Cavs superstar.

Woj: “The Lakers are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie, but that would essentially entail him taking $30 million less than he can opt into in Brooklyn. There is a $6 Million taxpayer exemption he could sign with the Lakers.” pic.twitter.com/pcnVFFzGtq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 22, 2022

One person who wasn’t taken aback by Irving’s erratic behavior is Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless, who gives us enough evidence from the past that suggest Irving’s uncanny behavior.

So would Kyrie take the Lakers $6 mil exception after demanding a 5-year, $250 mil extension from Nets??? Just to “right the wrong” of falling apart w LeBron & demanding trade to Boston? Well, if you think the Earth is flat & you lost $17 mil refusing to get vaxed … WHO KNOWS? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 22, 2022

Skip believes Irving wants to right the wrong with James, even mocking the Nets guard for his earth is flat theory. While it’s difficult to disagree with Skip, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kevin Durant.

