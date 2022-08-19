“It’s pretty depressing out here”: A look at Joakim Noah’s controversial statements against Cleveland

Former Bulls center Joakim Noah had some unsavory comments for the city of Cleveland during the 2010 playoffs.

Currently serving as a team ambassador for the Chicago Bulls, Joakim Noah played 9-seasons for the Windy City, finding most of his success. The French big man added on both ends of the hardwood, winning the DPOY award in 2014.

However, post his stint with the Bulls, Noah’s career hit downhill, surrounded by injuries and controversies playing in the basketball mecca for the Knicks. One of the highlights of his career continues to be his rivalry with superstar LeBron James.

Both Noah and James accounted for some heated battles especially come playoff time. However, the King reigned supreme on most occasions, having a 5-16 postseason record against the former Bulls center. During this course of rivalry, Noah didn’t hesitate to show his dislike for the city of Cleveland.

During the first-round series against the Cavaliers in 2010, Noah would go on a rant, dissing The Land for its weather and being the most unlikely holiday destination.

Joakim Noah publicly voiced his distaste for the city of Cleveland during the 2010 playoffs.

At the time, the 6″11′ center was playing for the Bulls squaring off against LeBron James and the Cavs in the 2010 playoffs. LBJ and his crew would have a convincing 4-1 win, sending the Bulls home in a first-round elimination.

During the five games, Noah averaged an impressive double-double consisting of 14.8 PPG and 13. RPG on 52.8% shooting from the field. Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star was more in the news for his controversial statements on the city of Cleveland, some of them being the following.

“I just stayed in my hotel room, every time I look out of my window, it’s pretty depressing out here man, but yeah, it’s bad.”

When asked if he’s going out, the two-time NCAA champion said, “No going out in Cleveland.”

As the series against the Cavs progressed, Noah was asked if he had any regrets about his statements on Cleveland, to which he said.

“Not at all,” said Noah, quipping the reporters if they thought Cleveland was cool.

“I mean, I have never heard anybody say I’m going to Cleveland on vacation, what’s so good about Cleveland.”

Well, there was a reason why Noah was booed heavily every time he played in Cleveland. Ironically, his last season with the Bulls in 2016 was the year the Cavaliers won one of the most historic championships in American sports history.

