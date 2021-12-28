“A lesser player than Michael Jordan would’ve been suspended by David Stern”: Former Nike executive was skeptical that the Bulls legend’s gambling scandals would be his undoing

Michael Jordan caused a worldwide stir when he announced his decision to retire for the first time, in 1993. Many people believe it was a facade.

It is abundantly clear that MJ had a gambling addiction. He steadfastly refused to call it a problem, but it got to a point where he had millions in debt. Whether or not Jordan acknowledged it, he suffered some irrevocable losses while pushing the envelope.

While there are several instances where MJ overplayed his hand, one in particular sticks out. This was when he was subpoenaed by the court to testify in a criminal trial for Slim Bouler. Michael Jordan had paid $57,000 in gambling debts to Bouler – a convicted cocaine dealer.

David Stern called Mike to New York to discuss the his activities and the company he kept. According to Jordan’s biographer Roland Lazenby, the NBA also issued Jordan an official reprimand for his activities ahead of 1992-93.

However, it is well-nigh impossible to hold a determined gambler down for too long. And when reports of James Jordan’s murder first sprang across news cycles, mainstream media was quick to speculate whether James’ murder was motivated by Mike’s gambling debts.

Also Read – We play in an era where you get criticized if you don’t win a ring. Damian Lillard answers popular Reddit questions.

Jordan would brush those accusations off in the sternest manner possible. But he wouldn’t stop gambling on his own, though he contrived to lower the stakes sometimes.

Sonny Vaccaro believes that David Stern would’ve suspended anyone but Michael Jordan for gambling

Michael also bet millions of dollars on golf while playing with a guy called Richard Esquinas. The reports of his debts to Esquinas came out during the 1993 NBA Finals themselves.

Jordan addressed the question ahead of Game 1 while sternly denying betting on NBA games. But the gambling allegations stuck around long after their win in Game 6.

Sonny Vaccaro was a Nike executive who was primarily responsible for recruiting Michael Jordan for their brand. Vaccaro stated at the time that because it was Michael Jordan, the NBA had concluded its own special probe into his gambling activities.

Sonny Vaccaro spoke about his relationship with Michael Jordan and much more with @JLaPuma, @brendandunne, and @MatthewJWelty on the latest episode of the “Complex Sneakers Podcast.” LISTEN: https://t.co/6G1V6JWM7o pic.twitter.com/4nDQmhByAq — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 15, 2021

Also Read – Despite recent slump, Anthony Davis is statistically Lebron James’ favorite player to pass the ball to! AD continues to benefit immensely from Bron’s passing, 3 years into their partnership.