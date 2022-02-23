“I’ve been watching every game of New Orleans like, ‘Damn, he really ain’t coming back”‘: Damian Lillard confesses to having a hard time in dealing with CJ McCollum’s exit from Portland

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard opens up on former teammate CJ McCollum’s trade to the Pelicans.

The Portland Trail Blazers are amid a rebuild surrounding franchise superstar Damian Lillard. The team has been unable to elevate itself to the next level despite Dame Time putting up some of the finest performances in recent years. Thus the front office has decided to revamp the roster.

Thus a few tough decisions were going to be made, and one such decision was to trade CJ McCollum. The former MIPY was drafted into the league by the Blazers. McCollum formed one of the best backcourts in the NBA, playing alongside Lillard.

The duo gave the Blazers fans some great moments, sharing the court for nine seasons. During his stint with the Blazers, McCollum averaged 19.0 PPG and 3.4 APG. The 30-year old shot 45.3% from the field and 39.6% from the 3-point line.

During a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Lillard poured his heart out on the McCollum trade and the end of an era in Portland.

Damian Lillard gets candid on the CJ McCollum trade.

The recent trade deadline saw the Blazers rework their roster around Lillard. The front office decided to part ways with one of their longest associations in McCollum.

Full trade, per sources:

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

It was not an easy decision for the management and an emotional day for Blazers fans. However, it has been the toughest for Lillard, who recently opened up about the trade on Draymond Green’s podcast.

“You gotta reroute yourself and try to figure out what’s the best thing/ angle to take at this point and that sh*t was tough to do, I ain’t gonna lie. Like, I’ve been watching every game of New Orleans like, ‘Damn, he really ain’t coming back.”‘

The duo of Lillard and McCollum enthralled fans around the globe with their sniper-like abilities and were probably the best backcourt after the Splash Brothers. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to achieve the expected success, never getting past the WCF.

In only his five games so far with the Pelicans, McCollum is averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.