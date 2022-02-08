Basketball

“I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody’s allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment”: Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy

"I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody's allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment": Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"DeMar Derozan is still at the top of his game....": Zach LaVine is all praises for the All-Star teammate for carrying the Bulls despite multiple stars out with injuries
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody's allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment": Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy
“I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody’s allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment”: Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy

Sixers big man Joel Embiid gives a detailed explanation of how he could have handled…