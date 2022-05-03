“I’ve lost $1 million somewhere between 10 to 20 times!”: When Charles Barkley opened up about his gambling addiction

NBA Analyst Charles Barkley was an avid gambler during his time, and once revealed he lost a million dollars a couple of times during his gambling escapades.

Following an illustrious 16-year career in the NBA, which saw him win an MVP over Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley made a name for himself as an analyst on the ‘Inside the NBA’ show. Apart from his passion for the sport of basketball, Chuckster had a thing for gambling which turned into an addiction to a point where it’s caused his own detriment.

In fact, it’s no real secret that Barkley liked to gamble. Over the years, the has spoken multiple times about his love for the casinos and has been quite open with the public about it. However, the extent of it is not known to many. As of now, Chuck has an estimated net worth of $50 million and has enjoyed a life of luxury for decades now.

However, there was a time in Barkley’s life when it looked like he would lose it all to gambling. In fact, in an interview, Barkley even reveals that he’s lost a million dollars somewhere between “ten to twenty” times.

Charles Barkley lost about $20 million during his gambling escapades.

Charles Barkley is one to always expresses himself, whatever the situation, be it his personal life as well. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, he openly talked about his gambling problems and the fact he lost over 10 million dollars in 20 years. He goes on to say –

“I’ve won a million dollars probably four or five times in a single day. I’ve lost a lot more millions in a single day, I’ve lost a million dollars at least 10 to 15, somewhere in there. I probably only won a million five or six times. I’ve lost somewhere between 10 and 20, I can’t get an exact number because we are going back to the ’80s.”

Chuckster further goes on to explain that his inner circle had to sit him down and make him understand the ill effects of gambling. He goes on to say –

“It got out of hand, but I quit for two years. I remember talking to my friends who said Gambling is not your problem, you’re just an idiot. We’ve sat on a table with you, and you were up 300, 400, 500, 600 thousand dollars, and they said let’s quit. I developed this thing where I have to win a million dollars. Let’s not try to break the casino because you can’t break the casino. Since I developed that mentality, Gambling is a lot more fun to me, to be honest.”

