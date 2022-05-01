“Michael Jordan can’t believe he lost the NBA MVP title to Charles Barkley”: When Chuck was at his scintillating best and beat out his Airness

Charles Barkley was one of the most dominant players of his time, so dominant that he beat Michael Jordan to the 1993 MVP award.

Being dominant in an era of some of the greatest teams ever to play basketball is something only special players can do. Charles Barkley is one of them.

The round mound of rebound was at the peak of his powers in 1992-93 when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Finding his feet in Arizona Charles averaged a spectacular 25.6 points and 12 rebounds, fetching him the regular season MVP.

Happy Anniversary, Chuckster! 🏆#OTD 25 years ago, our own Charles Barkley was presented with the 1992-93 MVP Trophy! pic.twitter.com/LrH6PxIQHc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2018



The Suns also had a league-best 62-20 record. He felt that it was a team he could lead to an NBA championship.

That season, he also beat out the previous year’s MVP, Michael Jordan for the MVP.

Also read: “If anyone tells me LeBron James is as good as Michael Jordan, I’ll slap the h*ll of them!”: When Charles Barkley gave his clear opinion on the GOAT Debate

1993 Michael Jordan: “I can’t believe I lost NBA MVP to Charles Barkley” Also Michael Jordan: *gambles all the time* — Grief Counselin’ Boosky (@sheabooskyy) May 4, 2020

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley face off in the NBA Finals!

In the 1993 NBA Finals, it was natural for both the players to play against each other. They were both in scorching hot form.

Some of the feats they put up in the finals are unmatched to this day.

1993 marked the fifth time that season’s MVP (Charles Barkley) and the previous year’s MVP (Michael Jordan) met in the Finals. This has happened eight times overall and Jordan has been featured in half of those matchups. The Last Dance continues tonight at 9 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/RQqWilKrR4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2020

🗓 This Day in Stats, 1993: Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley each score 42 points, marking the first time in #NBAFinals history that opposing players have each scored 40+ in the same game. pic.twitter.com/TsYd8YlqeZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 11, 2018

Sadly, it was the first and last time Charles would make it to the NBA finals. He and the Suns would go on to lose the series 4-2. MJ would go on to complete his first threepeat.