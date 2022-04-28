“I’ve slept with over 1000 women!”: Dennis Rodman admits to pulling a Wilt Chamberlain with his body count in Lie Detector test

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman will probably go down as one of the most electrifying players in NBA history.

However, the 60-year old was famous for his frenzy lifestyle with crazy hair colors to wild tattoos and piercings. In a recent interview on Overtime, Rodman revealed the extent of his extreme lifestyle through a Lie Detector test.

Responding to a question about how many women has he slept with, he said, “Yes, over a thousand. Good a lot. Probably more. Yup. You can pull anybody, right? ”

During his NBA career, Dennis Rodman dated Madonna and Carmen Electra, while winning 5 Championships in the NBA. He also won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 1990 and 1991.

Rodman is not the first from the league to have a history with serial womanizing. Former LA Lakers star Wilt Chamberlain earlier claimed that 20,000 women shared his bed at one time or another. Chamberlain also claimed that he never chose to have a ‘married woman’ in his bed.

Rodman, meanwhile, used to sleep with Bulls cheerleaders during his time with the Bulls. He eventually retired from the NBA in 2000 following his release from Dallas Mavericks.

Will Rodman’s ‘Rebounding’ Be Considered the Greatest in NBA History?

Dennis Rodman led the league in rebounds for 7 straight years. He played for the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, LA Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks, while averaging 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in 911 games. His impressive defending earned him a place in 2 All-Star Teams, and 8 All-Defensive Teams.

Rodman is definitely seen as one of the catalysts alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls’ dominant era. With a height of barely 6’7″, he was able to guard every single NBA position.

In Netflix’s Last Dance, Michael Jordan even called Rodman ‘one of the smartest players’ in his team. Rodman’s understanding of the offensive and defensive rebounding made him unstoppable throughout the league.

