“J-Rich, You Got a Fat a**!”: When Shaquille O’Neal Pointed Out 6ft 6″ Teammate’s Hindside in the Showers

Shaquille O’Neal was many things as a basketball player. He was a dominant center, an MVP, an NBA Champion, you name it, he did it.

However, something rarely mentioned about him is that he is also a great teammate. One who sure knew how to make the locker room laugh.

Just ask Grant Hill, who recalled a hilarious story where Shaq made the Sun’s locker room chuckle, but at the expense of Jason Richardson.

Shaquille O’Neal once had the entire Suns roster laughing after he told Jason Richardson he had a fat a**

If there is one thing we have learned about Shaquille O’Neal over the years, the man has no filter. The Diesel says what he wants when he wants.

Take, for example, when he was on the Phoenix Suns. It was here that Shaq teamed up with the likes of Grant Hill, Steve Nash, and Jason Richardson. Despite being there for just a season, O’Neal made some great friends. To the point where he even told one of his teammates he has a fat a**.

Grant Hill revealed on the All the Smoke podcast that the Big Aristotle casually commented on 6ft 6″ Jason Richardson’s ass in the shower. Something that had the entire team in tears from laughter.

It certainly is one of the weirder locker room stories. But, given Shaq’s personality, it is safe to say that the big man doesn’t care who hears about it.

Shaq is still salty that his former Suns teammate Steve Nash won more MVPs than him

Speaking of the Phoenix Suns and Shaq’s former teammates, it is old news that he is still salty about Steve Nash. O’Neal was unhappy about losing the MVP award to Nash, who won the award one more time than the Big Aristotle. Something he is still salty about to this day.

Steve Nash really won back to back MVPs over prime Kobe, LeBron, Tim Duncan and Shaq… Doesn’t get enough credit 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FfCBTKYpmY — Suns Nation (@SunsNationCP) May 29, 2022

It is one of the few regrets Shaq has regarding his career. But, MVP or not, it is safe to say that O’Neal had a heck of a career.

