Larry Bird Once Disclosed the Special Part of Being on the 1992 Dream Team

The 1992 Dream Team was arguably the greatest basketball team to have ever been formed. It would make fantasy sports players jealous with its stacked roster and complete, unrivaled excellence. But, it still came with its problems…

Advertisement

The team would become infamous, as there was a bust-up of sorts during one practice session. Of course, when the team consists of stars like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Charles Barkley, along with tens of other big egos, there are always going to be clashes.

Fights were common and unavoidable. Chris Mullin once detailed an instance where Bird was left laughing after he witnessed Johnson and Jordan go at each other in a training game.

Still, it was an incredible team formed by Chuck Daly. They had just six practice sessions before the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. Despite tempers running hot, they ended up taking home the gold. It was the first time NBA players could compete at the Games, and they showed the international community why that choice was good for the sport.

Bird would end up retiring following the Games after a hugely successful career. He was a 3x NBA champion and won the MVP award in three consecutive years, starting in 1984. In two of his NBA championship wins, he was named the Finals MVP (1984 and 1986).

Despite all the success he had on the court with the Boston Celtics, he once recalled how his time with the 1992 Dream Team was filled with his favorite moments. He revealed Daly gave them all the freedom they could want, which allowed everyone to spend time together with their families and bond with each other’s loved ones.

“Some guys played a lot of cards; we would go out to eat, have dinners and things,” he said. “We spent quite a bit of time getting to know the families. They had an area in the hotel where you could take your kids and relax while they played. Someone would be in there all the time… We bonded – that was the special part of it.”

Despite being the oldest player on the team at 35, Bird co-captained the team with Magic and proved why with his leadership. Dealing with back issues that ultimately forced his retirement, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. He noted how winning a gold medal had been “one of the greatest things” an athlete could do.

Bird Loved To Trash Talk His Dream Team Teammates

One of the Dream Team’s practice games before the Olympics was against a group of upcoming collegiate prospects. Grant Hill was one of those to be selected, as he was making his name at Duke before being drafted in 1994 by the Detroit Pistons with the #3 pick.

Hill once recalled how Bird loved to trash talk his teammates. He remembered the Boston legend saying, “You guys are out having a good time, I’m in the gym working,” before witnessing him put on a clinic the next day.

It provided Hill with an insight into what made a great player. He saw how intense Bird was training despite being an older statesman. His methods and attitude to training, even at 35, may have been influential in helping Hill become the star he was before the ankle injury he suffered in 2000 changed his career trajectory.