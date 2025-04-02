Ja Morant Getting a Whistle on the Same Play Stephen Curry Got a No-Call on Leaves Warriors Fans Outraged

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) and guard Ja Morant (12) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors made their way to Memphis and secured a huge win tonight. Stephen Curry took charge of the situation and came out guns blazing. Leading the way with his 52-point performance, Curry helped the Dubs climb up to the 5th seed in the West with a 134-125 win.

Often, we’ve heard Warriors fans call out referees and the NBA on social media for the kind of calls Curry doesn’t get. Tonight was no different. Despite Steph being a superstar in the league for over a decade, referees overlook plays for which they’d blow the whistle for other stars.

Warriors fans pointed out a real life example of the same tonight. Early in the game, Steph used a Draymond Green screen to get free from Ja Morant and was about to shoot from above the free-throw line. Morant crashed into Steph while he was shooting, but no foul call.

Steph Curry is the ONLY player in the entire league who doesnt get this call. pic.twitter.com/7ypqulCrtK — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) April 2, 2025

On the other hand, during the third quarter, Ja Morant ran an identical play. He used a Zach Edey screen to get free from Stephen Curry, who chased him still. Morant took a jumper from beyond the FT line, made it, and also got a foul call.

SCREW THIS BULLSHITTT. JA GETS THE EXACT CALLpic.twitter.com/iauvMvAuqq — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) April 2, 2025

Watching these two clips left a lot of fans outraged. One of them called out the referees, “i genuinely don’t understand what the refs see.” Another one pointed out how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would’ve gotten the call for the same play. “Meanwhile, you breath on SGA, and it’s 3 free points.”

Fans piled up their complaints in the comments section, all of them valid. Even Stephen Curry spoke about the situation after the game.

During his post-game interview, Steph was asked about making 8-of-8 FTs tonight, which could’ve easily been 16 attempts. The reporter asked him how he avoids being frustrated. Curry responded, “It’s my reality. I’ve been in this situation for a long time. It’s like a playoff game.”

“You can have a reaction, but you don’t want to let it distract you from what the task is. So I think trying to stay as even-keeled as possible,” Curry continued. “You’re kind of fighting through it and not looking to get bailed out even though you feel like it’s not going your way.”

“It’s my reality. I’ve been in this situation for a long time.” Steph explains avoiding frustration over his lack of foul calls pic.twitter.com/TmKq9lrTeV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

To show that kind of thinking, even when you’re getting mauled every night, is commendable. The Warriors would hope the NBA takes notice and finds a way to get better whistles for their star, but the chances of that happening are very slim.