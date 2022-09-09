$35 million Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry and co are playing with little ‘house money’ in the 2022-23 season 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes his crew is ready to take up the challenge of repeating as champions.

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA heap once again, winning their 4th title in 8-years. The Bay Area team has managed to silence all those doubting if they’d ever win again. The perfect mix of veteran and young talent, the Dubs are also backed by outstanding management.

Though there is no doubt that the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green deserve all the applause in the world, it’s high time coach Steve Kerr, GM Bob Myers, and owner Joe Lacob get their flowers. The Warriors organization has one of the best cultures in all American sports.

With an estimated valuation of $5.5 billion, Golden State has evolved over the years, changing the landscape of basketball in every way. Coming off yet another championship year, Coach Kerr is nothing but pumped as the Warriors make a quest to repeat.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is our Magic Johnson, our Tim Duncan, being the face of the franchise”: Steve Kerr details why winning the 2022 title was the GSW MVP’s “crowning glory”

In a recent interview with 95.7’s Damon & Ratto, Kerr addressed the expectations for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Steve Kerr gets candid about the Warriors’ upcoming season.

GSW’s ability to scout talent is unlike any other franchise in the NBA. During a recent chat, Coach Kerr revealed his excitement about the upcoming season, saying it would be fun to win two in a row. Having been a part of the NBA, first as a player and then coach, Kerr has built himself a fortune worth $35 million.

The former Bulls player knows what it feels like to win multiple championships, having been part of Michael Jordan’s era in Chicago.

“My experience is that trying to repeat is actually really fun,” said the Warriors coach. “If you’re lucky enough to win two in a row, that third one is a grind.”

Nevertheless, Coach Kerr believes the veteran names on the roster have nothing left to prove and should enjoy the game. The former COTY doesn’t forget to give mention GM Myers and owner Lacob for doing a splendid job of keeping it all together, with the Warriors having the highest payroll.

“I don’t think we’re gonna be burned out by any means,” said Kerr. “In fact, I think we’ll be really excited. I think all of our guys will be ready to roll, ramp it back up and try to repeat. We have the big picture in mind for our season. We’ll see where everybody is in terms of conditioning.”

Speaking of the veterans on the roster, Kerr said.

“They don’t have a ton to prove, if anything. That’s a good place to be. You’re playing with a little house money. Those guys have four rings. They’ve got nothing to prove. They can let it rip, and just play for the joy of the game, and their natural competitiveness will take over.”

With not much time left for the 2022-23 season, it will be interesting to see if the Warriors come back with the same fire.

Also read: “Hey Steve Kerr! If we score more points, we win the game?!”: Tim Duncan hilariously mocked 9x NBA champ’s game plan