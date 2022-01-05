“Ja Morant has developed into a major scorer, you see him blossoming in front of our eyes”: Kevin Durant gives his flowers to the 22-year old

Kevin Durant heaps praise of Ja Morant even after a thrashing by the young Grizzlies team in the Nets’ own backyard.

The Brooklyn Nets lost their third straight game Monday night after running into the streaking Memphis Grizzlies, who notched their fifth straight win. The Grizzlies are now at 24-14 and good for fourth in the West, whereas Brooklyn slid down to second after their losing streak.

The game had its fair share of excitement, which any game that includes the electrifying Grizzlies or the offensive juggernauts Kevin Durant and James Harden does. But as soon as the 3rd quarter began, Ja Morant and Co just ran away with the game.

The top candidate for the Most Improved Player, and also a front-runner for an All-Star debut this season, Morant had a game to remember against a team that has been the best team in the East for the most part.

After the game, Nets’ MVP was all praises for the Grizzlies guard.

Ja Morant impresses Kevin Durant

Just after getting into the higher regards of LeBron James, Ja Morant has made KD the fan of his game as well. The Slim Reaper who himself had 26-points, 6-assists, and 3 of each rebound, steals, and block said this about the 22-year-old.

“He’s just controlling the games. Always been an efficient player who can run the point guard spot, but he’s developed into a major scorer as well. He plays with great pace out there, plays with joy and enthusiasm, and you see him blossoming in front of our eyes.”

“You see him blossoming in front of our eyes” Kevin Durant has high praise for Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/mYTaKLwDDx — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 4, 2022

KD’s view of Ja’s game resonates with what most basketball fans think of the dazzling point guard. It shows that the 2-time champion is also a fan of Morant’s game.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year had 36-points, 8-assists, and 6-rebounds which helped his team in blowing away the Nets and winning the game 118-104.