“Ja Morant is a Family Man”: Gilbert Arenas Roasts Grizzlies star on IG with Graphic Post

Gilbert Arenas outdid himself, even by his considerable standards, in eviscerating Ja Morant’s actions at a Colorado strip club.

Ja Morant is the latest NBA player to find himself in the crosshairs of fans and the media alike. He hasn’t exactly helped his case with his actions over the past year.

A number of sources have detailed his run-ins with the law and strangers. He’s been involved in scenes with mall security, a couple of 17-year-olds, and even the Pacers’ training staff.

The other incidents are bad enough if seen individually, but this last incident at a strip club is straight-up irresponsible acting by the point guard superstar which was universally frowned upon. One wouldn’t ever categorize flashing a gun at a strip club on Instagram Live as a responsible action.

He’s since faced 6 games of suspension by his own team. Morant came out with a PR-friendly apology the day after he streamed himself, but he didn’t answer any real questions.

Having recently been announced as a brand ambassador for Powerade, he’s had his commercial taken down. These are indeed learning times for the youngster still on his rookie-scale contract.

Gilbert Arenas roasts Ja Morant with a sarcastic Instagram post

An expose by New York Post yesterday revealed pictures of Ja Morant at Shotgun Willie’s. They featured dollar bills strewn across what seemed to be the VIP Area of the establishment.

Morant was seen shirtless, enjoying a lap dance. He reportedly spent a figure of $50,000 over the course of 2 visits in 3 nights there, as revealed by the owner of the establishment.

Gilbert Arenas spoke about Ja in quite reasonable terms, citing his own experiences from his 50-game suspension in 2009-10. However, the jester in him couldn’t resist taking a playful shot at the emerging superstar.

Arenas took to Instagram and put his own twist to the whole situation with an emoji-laden sarcastic caption for the picture of Ja Morant at Shotgun Willie’s.

As you can see, No Chill Gil has spared no quarter in dissecting the absurdness of the strip club owner’s statement. NBA Reddit is already abuzz with discussions about this post.

Gilbert Arenas’ gun violation in December 2009 led to him eventually retiring from the NBA

Arenas was involved in a cray incident in the Washington Wizards’ locker room in 2009-10. The former All-Star was staging a slow comeback to playing form after suffering from knee injuries in his previous campaigns.

Gil had gotten into a somewhat serious showdown with his teammate Javaris Crittenton. He’d brought 4 guns into the locker room and asked Crittenton to ‘pick one’ in order to settle their argument.

Javaris revealed that he’d been carrying a gun of his own at that point. Although neither party pointed firearms at the other, they were already in violation of the NBA’s code of conduct.

Arenas was given a 50-game suspension until the end of the season for his actions. Crittenton never played again in the NBA.