What happened to Ja Morant? : Latest Updates on Grizzlies Superstar as Police Drop Charges  

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) adjusts his face guard during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is the man of the moment. His name is all over news headlines and it looks as though he will be for a while longer. The Grizzlies superstar has been caught up in a whirlwind of controversy. From inciting violence to brandishing firearms, the charges are acute.

If Ja cannot shake them off and improve his behavior over the years, it will cause a serious threat to his NBA career. The high-flying point guard recently signed a huge deal in excess of $200 million.

His erratic behavior is threatening to derail that altogether. So what is the latest on Ja and what actions have the Grizzlies decided to take?

Ja Morant is out for at least 4 more games

As per the latest, Ja Morant looks to be out for at least 4 more games. Colorado police have dropped their charges on grounds of insufficient evidence of a crime being committed. They had filed a case against him earlier in lieu of him flashing a gun in a nightclub in Denver.

The Grizzlies announced on Wednesday that Ja will be away from the team for at least 4 more games. This announcement comes days after head coach Taylor Jenkins claimed that Ja will be out indefinitely.

The suspension means that he will miss games vs Golden State Warriors, the back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks, and an east coast trip to Miami. The earliest Morant could feature is in the game vs the San Antonio Spurs.

Why did the police drop charges?

As per Glendale Police Department, they dropped the charges after they found that there was no proof of a crime being committed.

The GPD reported that they received no complaints from the nightclub nor did they get complaints from the citizens of Glendale or patrons of the club. Glendale is an area near Denver, where Ja had come for a road game.

Ja himself has said, he wanted “to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”.

The timeline for his return is still unclear, but the earliest we can expect him back is on March 17th vs the San Antonio Spurs.

