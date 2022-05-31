“Ja Morant’s insane $400,000 jewelry spending spree had LaMelo Ball and NBA stars iced out”: How the Grizzlies star became a trendsetter for fashion in the NBA

Ja Morant is an absolute baller and has earned every penny of his NBA contract. However, he has spent quite a bit of it on jewelry alone!

The Memphis Grizzlies put up a fight against the Warriors in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The team took Golden State to six games, giving it all they had in each one of them.

They may have even pushed for a Game 7 if it wasn’t for the unfortunate loss of Ja Morant. The Grizzlies superstar went down with an injury, following a questionable play by Jordan Poole.

Nevertheless, Memphis would rally and grab a blowout win in Game 5 but fell at the Chase Center. Clearly missing the 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists he brought to the table.

Did Jordan Poole break the code? pic.twitter.com/9L6sK8R2Po — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 8, 2022

Also Read: “I thought he suffered a knee injury not a head injury”: NBA Twitter flabbergasted with Ja Morant’s response on 2022 NBA Finals winner

Despite making an exit in the semi-finals, there can be no denying that the Grizzlies deserve their props. Especially Morant, who will be up for a new deal in 2023.

Ja Morant has a $400,000 jewelry addiction that inspired a number of NBA players

Every athlete goes a bit crazy when they get their first contract. However, Ja Morant took things to a whole new level with a jewelry spending spree.

The Grizzlies guard spent close to $35,000 on a diamond grill, $89,000 on chains, $240,000 on iced out watches an $11,000 necklace for his sister, and much much more. He even bought a custom chain with his jersey number and a custom box to go with it, spending close to $400,000.

His jewelry game was so good, that he even inspired other stars like DeAndre Ayton, Andre Drummond, LaMelo Ball, and Jalen Green. All of whom went out and bought diamond grills of their own.

Also Read: “Ja is First Team, Jaren is DPOY, Desmond is MIP, Coach T is COTY”: Ja Morant and JJJ disagree with NBA’s year-end awards, declare their own list on Twitter

Safe to say that Ja has a huge love for jewelry, and it is very likely that he will continue to fuel his addiction in the future with even more diamond-encrusted purchases.