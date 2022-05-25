Miscellaneous

“Ja is First Team, Jaren is DPOY, Desmond is MIP, Coach T is COTY”: Ja Morant and JJJ disagree with NBA’s year-end awards, declare their own list on Twitter

“Ja is First Team, Jaren is DPOY, Desmond is MIP, Coach T is COTY”: Ja Morant and JJJ disagree with NBA’s year-end awards, declare their own list on Twitter
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Luka Doncic surpasses Dwyane Wade, Tracy McGrady, Damian Lillard, and Russell Westbrook": The Slovenian native records 3rd consecutive All-NBA First Team 
Next Article
Kung Fu Pandya: Why Hardik Pandya nickname is Kung Fu Pandya?