“Ja is First Team, Jaren is DPOY, Desmond is MIP, Coach T is COTY”: Ja Morant and JJJ disagree with NBA’s year-end awards, declare their own list on Twitter

With no expectations from anybody, Ja Morant led-Memphis Grizzlies proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

They were the second-youngest squad to start the 2021-22 season fractionally behind Oklahoma City Thunder who had the 27th best record in the league.

Grizzlies meanwhile, had the 2nd best record in the league behind the Phoenix Suns and dominated almost every top team throughout the regular season.

And until Ja Morant got injured in their Conference Semi-finals against the Warriors, they really looked like the only team in West that had the chance to win a 7-game series against the Dubs.

That excellence and resilience of this young team surely have taken their confidence to the highest of highs. And although they have always been big-talkers, they have become much cockier than they’ve ever been.

Ja Morant and JJJ demand all the respect they deserve

Since NBA came out with their All-NBA teams on Tuesday, some Grizzlies stars went into a frenzy and sent a series of Tweets shouting out each other’s names for First Team, DPOY, MIP, as well as coach of the year award for Taylor Jenkins.

First, the team’s big man Jaren Jackson Jr. Shouted out Morant’s name for All-NBA First Team after 22-year-old was named to the second team.

Ja is 1st team — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) May 25, 2022

Ja followed it up by shouting out JJJ’s name for DPOY.

Jaren is DPOY https://t.co/8eHTnboQCh — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 25, 2022

Desmond Bane’s name for MIP which he himself won earlier in the season.

Des is MIP https://t.co/rBxkZbohSR — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 25, 2022

And Jenkins’ name for coach of the year which was won by Monte Williams before his and Suns’ premature exit from the playoffs in an upset against the Dallas Mavericks.

Coach T is COTY https://t.co/4QrtzjdaAC — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 25, 2022

