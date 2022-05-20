“I thought he suffered a knee injury not a head injury”: NBA Twitter flabbergasted with Ja Morant’s response on 2022 NBA Finals winner

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had a hilarious response when asked about who was winning the NBA Finals.

The 2021-22 season has been a breakthrough year for Ja Morant, who has emerged as a potential superstar. Recently crowned MIP, Morant has put the small market Grizzlies franchise on the global map. The recent ASG at Cleveland saw Morant start in his very first appearance.

Big 12 beat the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, leading the league in points in the paint. Morant averaged 16.6 PITP, becoming the first guard to do so since the NBA started tracking PITP data in 1996.

The Grizzlies guard showed us glimpses of a young Derrick Rose and Allen Iverson. Unfortunately, Morant and co failed to replicate their regular-season success in the playoffs, having some misfortunes, with Morant’s knee injury and Dillon Brooks’ suspension.

With the conference finals kicking off this week, Morant was asked to reveal his choice for the winner of the 2022 NBA Finals, to which he had a witty reply.

“Us, cause even when we lose, we still win”: Ja Morant on who will the 2022 NBA Finals.

In what many believe had Morant not been injured and Dillon not suspended, we would’ve had a different result in the western conference semi-finals. Unfortunately, that is the nature of playoffs, where availability is the best ability.

Nonetheless, Morant’s response to the 2022 NBA champion had Twitter flooded with interesting reactions.

“Us. Cause even when we lose, we still win.” Ja on who’s winning the NBA Finals 🤣 @JaMorant (via @Coolkicksla) pic.twitter.com/XfoibY2j5W — Overtime (@overtime) May 19, 2022

Being confident is good. It helps you and your craft. Now, being cocky while dismissing the talents of others is a whole different thing. I still like you JA. — chuckie_chloe (@willcall1108) May 19, 2022

Ja Morant: “Us. Cause even when we lose, we still win.” Me: checks rest of nba schedule for the 2021-2022 season pic.twitter.com/YB5F9lDKSC — BE YOU! (@TonyTheeG) May 19, 2022

This guy got obnoxious fast. — Meat Chunks Malone (@gregloveland1) May 19, 2022

Ja when he gets knocked out the playoffs but he “still wins” pic.twitter.com/wXbelcJPzh — Hayden (@KayvonAt5) May 19, 2022

I thought he suffered a knee injury not a head injury — Jon S (@Jonnybillions) May 19, 2022

