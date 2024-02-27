Jacob Toppin’s Planned Dunk for Slam Dunk Contest Finale Draws Enraged NBA Twitter Reactions

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (3) competes in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The recently concluded 2024 Slam Dunk Contest received mixed reactions from fans. While there were a few exhibits that managed to create excitement, others received lukewarm reactions. 6’2″ Mac McClung leaped over 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal to clinch the title, however, recently, fans witnessed something better than even the winning dunk. As per fans, the recently released clip of Jacob Toppin‘s planned dunk towers above McClung’s in terms of quality.

Chuck Millan, the Dunk Contest coach for the NBA, posted a clip of Toppin doing a 2 hand-lost and found dunk. The coach revealed that it took the Knicks small forward 10 minutes to learn and execute the dunk to the T. He wrote,

“Here’s the dunk Jacob Toppin saved for the finals of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. It took me eghhh 10 minutes to teach him this 2 hand lost & found dunk.. He’s the only person in the world that has done this.”

The clip has the hoop fans enraged because they believe that Toppin should’ve been in the finals so the world could witness it in real time. Unfortunately, the Knicks star was eliminated despite his showcase of a reverse dunk over his brother Obi Toppin and a 360 between-the-legs finish in earlier rounds.

Fans, on the other hand, are not over the major snub yet as they let out their frustration in response to the clip. One user said that fans could’ve witnessed this on the big night instead of Jaylen Brown jumping over Kai Cenat.

Several fans raised the “robbed” argument in the replies.

One fan said that Toppin should have used this dunk in the earlier rounds to make his way into the finals.

Another fan stated that instead of revealing the surprise, he should’ve saved it for next year.

Unfortunately, the cat is out of the bag now and the fans have picked a clear winner (unofficially). The expectations are set on Jacob Toppin on whether he can repeat his brother’s 2022 Slam Dunk Contest win.

Jacob Toppin missed the opportunity this year

The basketball genes run deep in the Toppin family. Jacob’s brother Obi Toppin, who is now a power forward for the Indiana Pacers, has been in the position of his younger brother. Obi was the runner-up in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The following year, he won the trophy despite facing stiff competition from Juan Toscano-Anderson.

His two dunks in the finals were rated 45 and 47 respectively. It was Obi’s last dunk that caught everyone by surprise as he went between his legs, after bouncing it off the backboard to complete his dunk. His younger brother came close to etching his name into the NBA Slam Dunk Contest history books this year.

Will he be able to check that box next year? The recently released clip seems like Jacob has enough ammunition to live up to the expectation.