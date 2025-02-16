Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints at Return to Slam Dunk Contest But with a Ja Morant Condition

After Mac McClung three-peated the Slam Dunk contest, he was told that he saved the event this year. It seems like he has done more than just save the dunk contest culture, he might have revived it as well. After the McClung show, two NBA heavyweights, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant, are also showing interest in the showdown.

Advertisement

Giannis took to X to express his interest in taking on the challenge next year. However, his offer comes with the condition that only Morant can fulfill.

The Grizzlies superstar was pumped as well after seeing McClung tear up the floor at this year’s Slam Dunk Contest. Known for his gravity-defying dunks, McClung’s performance prompted Morant to want to try it out for himself.

zach & AG wassup 👀 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 16, 2025

The Grizzlies star posted, “mac might make me decide to dunk.” In a follow-up post, he challenged Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon to join him. Morant wrote, “zach & AG wassup.” Possibly unaware of his challenge to the two players, Giannis quote-tweeted Morant’s original post.

If you do it. I’ll do it with you 💯 https://t.co/dsKglTiTca — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 16, 2025

He wrote, “If you do it. I’ll do it with you.”

We haven’t heard from Morant until now, but if he decides to step in, it’s almost a guarantee that the Greek Freak will join him. If that happens, they’ll not only put on a memorable show for the fans but also restore the Dunk Contest to its past glory. While Morant would be making his debut, Giannis has some Dunk Contest experience under his belt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance at his first Dunk Contest

The Slam Dunk Contest has been graced by some of the greatest basketball icons of all time in the past. The likes of Michael Jordan and the late, great Kobe Bryant have left their imprint on the dunk culture. When Giannis tried it for the first time in 2015, his second year in the league, it seemed like he’d be able to add his name next to these legends.

The athletically gifted, 6’11 star seemed like a recipe for success in the Dunk Contest. However, Giannis couldn’t perform according to the expectations. He went against Zach LaVine (winner), Victor Oladipo, and Mason Plumlee, but failed his first three attempts, scoring only 30 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will not enter the dunk contest mostly because of how good the guys are at what they do in the contest pic.twitter.com/QxAPj6nBFs — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 17, 2020

Then he scored 35 points for a reverse slam on a ball fed to him by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo. With a total of 65 points, Giannis came last in the contest. Since then, he has maintained his distance.

During the 2020 All-Star, he stated that he doesn’t plan on returning to the Dunk Contest. But Mac McClung’s heroics might have changed his mind this year.