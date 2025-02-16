Oscar Piastri Left Stunned Watching Mac McClung’s Astounding NBA Dunk Contest Victory

Despite playing for only five minutes in the entire NBA season, Mac McClung has left basketball fans speechless with his astonishing dunking at the NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic player won the Slam Dunk contest for a third year running with four perfect dunks with a variety of difficulty levels — something that left McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri awestruck.

NBA likes to spice things up with its fun contests like these and they threw every possible hurdle at McClung. Per the BBC, his first dunk saw the 26-year-old jump over a car parked under the basket with a man holding the ball through the sunroof! Yes, McClung made that shot within the blink of an eye.

The first three-peat in #ATTSlamDunk history ALL 12 OF MAC MCCLUNG’S DUNKS: pic.twitter.com/CFxzij5Xf7 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2025

For the second dunk, he had to jump over a man and make the shot by turning mid-air. After he successfully made that work, they thought about turning up the difficulty level even more.

For the third one, McClung had to dunk two balls — the first one held by a man spinning on a hoverboard and the second was a ball held by a man standing on a ladder near the basket.

To everyone’s surprise, he did that as well. It was a masterclass from the Orlando Magic player and it was this shot that stunned Piastri. The Australian posted the picture of McClung’s third dunk with a ‘mind-blowing’ emoji, expressing his candid reaction.

Oscar reacting to McClung’s dunk pic.twitter.com/anMFW2tsgx — F1 Library (@dnf_fastest) February 16, 2025

McClung wrapped off his dunking brilliance with his fourth dunk over the Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley, whose height is 6 ft 11 in. McClung’s dunking was truly as majestic as it can get in the NBA.

Anyone would react like Piastri if they hadn’t witnessed such amazing shots in the NBA. The league has been drawing more of the McLaren driver’s attention recently with McClung’s three-peat of Slam Dunk contest triumphs being the latest storyline.

Piastri has been loving the NBA drama

Earlier this month, the NBA trade deadline was concluding which set off a cascading chain of mega transfers amongst the franchises. After getting to know that Luka Doncic was heading from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, Piastri deemed it “wild”.

And the Aussie wasn’t wrong, as Doncic had been an integral part of the Mavericks for years. On top of that, the deadline saw Jimmy Butler making another headline move from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors.

With such big names getting transferred, it was obviously going to have a butterfly effect on other players. Piastri felt it was very ‘lively’ as he hadn’t seen such kinds of transfers happen so quickly. While the F1 driver market also sees such drama midway through the year, the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline topped that too.