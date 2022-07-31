Jada Pinkett Smith could be the reason behind Dell and Sonya Curry breaking off a 33-year marriage 

Jada Pinkett Smith might have had a say in Stephen Curry’s parents’ divorce as she helped Sonya Curry get candid about her marriage.

Another shocking twist in the tale or another unfounded rumor? We don’t know that just yet. For one, we know that Sonya Curry and Dell Curry had a rather unceremonious ending to their marriage. And it was a 33-year-old marriage.

As the story settles down, we often stumble across pieces of evidence and news that remind us that there are always two sides to a tale.

This time a connection has emerged between Jada Pinkett Smith and Sonya Curry. Allegedly, Jada might just have given Sonya the nudge she needed to get the divorce.

Watched the whole show..This was SO good. The women at this table were honest & it will encourage & inspire ALL of us women that deal w/ insecurities and/or anxiety. I MUST meet Sonya Curry before I leave this earth. A blessed woman & a REAL woman. @jadapsmith you did it again!🔥 https://t.co/GcJU3sOIrm — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) May 7, 2019

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk is where she and Sonya Curry talked about marriage and the frustrations behind it!

Jada had an interview with Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry all the way back in 2019. Smith took her daughter willow to meet the women of the Curry family.

The attendees were Ayesha Curry, Steph’s wife, his mother Sonya, sister Sydel, and sister-in-law, Callie Rivers. Callie also happens to be Doc Rivers’ daughter.

In this gathering of NBA wives, the women talked heartily about what life is like as wives of basketball players and Sonya was the one getting candid. She talked about the various stages of marriage and how one changes through it.

Jada had formed a close bond with all the women on her show. She has often been seen as the pillar of support for those that come and reveal personal problems rather candidly.

While we don’t think she is the very source of the separation, she was the one to provide a safe space for the ladies to talk.

As is the nature of Red Table Talk, the emotions that stem from the candid expressionism of the show have often led to the participants making a breakthrough in their personal lives.

As for Sonya and Dell, the split was made official on June 14th, 2022. They have been spotted with new partners and both seem happy.

Stephen Curry was in the middle of this separation and still managed to win a championship. Despite familial heartache, Steph put that aside and put all his focus on winning his fourth championship. That says everything you need to know about him.

