$170 million worth Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry purchase a $2.1 million vacation home in Florida

GSW MVP Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry purchase a lavish 4,200 square feet vacation house near Orlando.

Over the years, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have become one dynamic couple in the sporting world. Both of them have found incredible success in each of the ventures in their respective field.

The Baby-Faced Assassin is the greatest shooter in NBA history. With 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 MVPs, 4 NBA titles, and 1 Finals MVP, Curry is unarguably one of the best point guards to have ever graced the league.

On the other hand, Ayesha has been successful in her entrepreneurship journey, as a chef, and a writer, among many other things.

Also Read: Stephen Curry will not be happy if the Warriors don’t offer Draymond Green $138M extension

Being some of the most accomplished individuals in their respective fields, Steph and Ayesha have created a massive amount of wealth for themselves. Using their combined net worth of $170 million, the Currys added an impressive property to their portfolio.

The property Stephen Curry purchased was originally listed for $400,000 less

The popular couple purchased a $2.1 million vacation home, located in the Tony Winter Park enclave near Orlando. The lavish property, as described by Architectural Digest, consists:

4,200 square feet of updated living space. All four bedrooms can be found on the main level, including a main suite which features a fireside sitting area, walk-in closet and luxe bath adorned with a zero-entry shower and soaking tub. An additional ensuite bedroom includes a living area, wet bar, and its own entrance connected to one of the two attached garages.

According to the same reports, the “MVP” of the home, that fits perfectly for Ayesha is the gourmet kitchen. The property was further described:

The gourmet kitchen is the MVP of the home, which is fitting since Ayesha is a cookbook author who previously owned a barbeque restaurant. It’s outfitted with an eat-in island, high-end Thermador appliances and a breakfast nook, which connects to a fireside family room. Sliding glass doors open to provide seamless indoor-outdoor environs, perfect for summertime entertainment. You will also find a private office space complete with windows overlooking the front lawn and a side courtyard.

The four-bed, three-bath home rests on over a quarter-acre parcel in Winter Park. https://t.co/mAV2oso2Yo — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) July 21, 2022

Stephen already has a huge $31 million mansion in Atherton, California. Maybe he was attracted to the golf courses in Florida and went ahead with this purchase.

Also Read: 6’3” GSW star’s former teammate trolls him for a terrible first pitch