Dell and Sonya Curry’s statements almost cost Stephen Curry his $12M contract

Parents of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, Sonya, and Dell Curry, didn’t want their eldest son to play for the Bay Area.

While it may sound baffling to many, neither Stephen Curry nor his family had the Golden State Warriors as their no.1 preference on draft day. The former Davidson player was eyeing the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York.

However, fate had different plans. Curry missed being a Knick by a whisker, with the Warriors drafting him as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 draft. At the time, GSW was far from being a playoff contender and wasn’t even prime-time television.

Thus Steph’s concerns were valid, with his parents resonating the same feeling. Father and NBA veteran Dell Curry didn’t hesitate to convey his apprehensions to then coach of Golden State Don Nelson. On the other hand, being the concerned mother, Sony Curry didn’t want her son to be far away at the Bay Area.

The entire Curry family’s worst nightmare would come true as the Warriors were in no mood to let go of the Davidson star.

Sonya and Dell Curry were not at ease with their son playing for Golden State.

Dell Curry, who played 16-seasons in the NBA, enjoyed most of his success in Charlotte. The former 6th MOY was hell-bent against his son playing for the Dubs. So much so that he didn’t hesitate to covey this message to Coach Nelson. Sr. Curry felt his game didn’t fit the Warriors team.

“We got back to draft day, I remember Don Nelson calling me and saying, ‘Hey, what’s your feelings toward us drafting your son?'” revealed Dell. “I said, ‘don’t you ask me the question, I’m going to tell you the truth, don’t.’Conversation went on and he said, ‘Well if we get the opportunity we’re going to do it.’ I said, ‘Coach, that’s your decision.'”

Via: NBC Sports

“We just thought his game fit a better team, a better scenario,” he explained. “The way another team was playing. Up and down, faster and had a better locker room.”

On the other hand, Mama Curry didn’t want her son too far away from her, displaying her motherly instincts.

“Well, that’s the dad answer and the professional athlete answer,” Sonya stressed. “Mine was, ‘Golden State was too far away. Where is my baby going? I don’t know where Golden State is.'”

What was feared to be the wrong decision, changed the landscape of basketball forever.

