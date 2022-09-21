Jae Crowder wants “stolen” championships but, LeBron James’ former teammate JR Smith, just wants his money back!

Jae Crowder has been one of the most understated guys when it comes to championship runs.

Jae Crowder is a serial winner—there are no two ways about it. The only time he’s missed the playoffs was his first season in the NBA, with the Dallas Mavericks. Having joined a team that had just won the title, their title defense was rather meek. But since then, every season he’s played, he’s ended up in the playoffs.

He’s also been to the finals twice in the last 3 years, losing out to Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. While the bubble championship doesn’t count for a lot of people, it seemed to count for the butt-hurt Suns man. And he seems to take serious offense to the Bucks’ beating of the Suns comfortably.

StatMuse had put out a tweet in support of the dreadlocked journeyman forward, to which he tweeted out a rather personal tweet. And then his ex-teammate had something to say to him. That is shaking up sleepy NBA fans!

Jae Crowder has always been an annoying player – looks like he is an annoying friend too

Jae and JR may have only played briefly together, but their animosity remains. Some people might say enemies become friends once they get on the same side, but not for these two. JR does not like Jae one bit, but it looks like he has good reasons for it.

I’d rather have that bread you owe… https://t.co/bCSI9DZlcZ — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 20, 2022

It looks like the Taurean Prince clone has a bad case of borrowing money and forgetting about it. Some real Georgia mentality right there. Even if you are a multi-millionaire, some habits die hard. In Crowder’s case, that rings true.

I’ll never understand not paying people when you owe them! But I’d be wrong if I got my money by any means. #paywhatyouowe nothing more nothing less — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 20, 2022

Should JR come out with the whole story, the landscape of the NBA might change—a lot more of these bad loan stories might come out. With so many athletes going broke, there is a good chance they’ve borrowed money from teammates and friends they couldn’t pay back.

Whatever happens, this is drama waiting to happen. People have popcorn in their hands, eagerly waiting to see what unfolds!

