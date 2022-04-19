“Not Michael Jordan. Not LeBron James. But f*#$king Jae Crowder!”: Twitter reacts to the 1-1-1-1 stat line put up by the Phoenix Suns’ forward

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never put up this stat line but Jae Crowder has! A closer look at the 1-1-1-1 that he put up.

For a starter to put up numbers like 1 point, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 block is unheard of. If a player had played a few minutes it makes a lot of sense.

In this case, it looks like Jae Crowder has played a stunning 28 minutes without contributing much on the floor. He recorded just one point! Jae Missed all four of his three-point attempts during the game.

While that is nothing to take seriously, in fact, this stat line should be disparaged by all means. The hilarity is what has kept us in splits.

Michael Jordan never put up a quadruple single! Jae Crowder did!

While it is possible to put up this number, we think that it may be a while before anyone else does it. Especially an NBA starter.

Despite Jae’s awful performance, the Suns were brilliant in the first game. They steamrolled past the Pelicans with ease. CP and Mikal Bridges played brilliantly on offense and defense respectively.

It is also important to note that while the stat sheet might show shallow numbers, his impact on the team is evident. He is a highly appreciated member of the team.

We are almost certain that he would come out guns blazing the next game and start making those threes.

