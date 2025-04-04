Jake Paul Gifts Shaquille O’Neal a ‘Shaq-Size’ W Body Spray, But the NBA Legend Wasn’t Impressed

Do Shaquille O’Neal and Jake Paul even like each other? They certainly seem to spend a lot of time together, but it’s not so easy to tell how they really feel. Yesterday’s Instagram post from Paul, in which he gifted the Big Diesel a Shaq-sized can of his “W by Jake Paul” body spray, got us no closer to the answer, as Shaq appeared disinterested in the gift.

Shaq and Paul are two of the most relentless endorsers in the world, which meant that they were bound to cross paths eventually. Last week, Jake and his brother Logan visited the set of Inside the NBA to promote their new Max reality show, Paul American, and during that visit, they traded some WWE-style taunts and banter with the Hall of Fame center.

It feels like this is more a marriage of convenience than anything else. Shaq is larger than life and usually willing to take part in just about anything in the name of content. Paul will stop at nothing to attach himself to other celebrities to expand his reach and influence.

Jake Paul shared a reel on Instagram, where he presented Shaq with a ‘Shaq size’ bottle of his W body spray. Shaq picked up the bottle, briefly looked at it, and kept it back on the table, commenting, “You guys are doing it big.”

While Shaq tried to sound excited, his baritone gave it away that he wasn’t very interested in being there. At least, that’s what the internet detectives in the comment section believe. One user commented, “Shaq literally couldn’t care less.” Another joked how Shaq seems disinterested because of it not being a paid opportunity, “Bro said ain’t no free promo.”

While it’s not clear if Paul and Shaq actually like each other, it’s even less clear if NBA fans like the social media star-turned-boxer. As someone who is closer to Shaq’s demographic than Paul’s, I don’t understand his appeal even a little bit, but I know that he has a large following with the younger crowd.

Much has been made about how NBA ratings are down, so frequently collaborating with Paul makes sense in an attempt to draw in younger viewers. Even if that age group isn’t necessarily watching games via traditional methods, i.e., sitting down in front of a TV for two hours, getting more people talking about the NBA is theoretically a good thing.

NBA fans should expect to see more of the Pauls in the future

It feels like seeing the Paul brothers on Inside the NBA and having Jake use Shaq to promote his body spray is just the tip of the iceberg. Look at the WWE, where Logan rose in the ranks to become the United States champion, holding the title for over nine months, the third-longest period in wrestling history.

Look to the world of boxing, where Jake has become the most popular attraction, even over champions like Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez, despite not facing any serious opponents.

The Pauls are everywhere, from their reality show to the sports world, to their ever-growing list of products like PRIME Energy Drink, Lunchly, and W body spray and deodorant. Time will tell if Shaq or NBA fans are happy to see them, but one thing seems sure: we’d better get used to it.