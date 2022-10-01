A Luka Doncic LeBron James Team up is on the Cards, as per Brian “LeBron Whisperer” Windhorst

LeBron James teaming up with Luka Doncic is a distinct possibility, as per Brian Windhorst. But should we take it with a grain of salt?

If the NBA would like to see a team up anytime soon, nobody would have guessed that LeBron James and Luka Doncic forming a tandem would be on the cards.

Sure, we haven’t seen a player like Luka since, well, LeBron! And the immense talent that both players would bring is not even comparable. The prospect is tantalizing. But we must remember a few things. And more importantly, how would that even work?

Both are very ball-dominant. And while a case can be made for each of them being a “pass first” player, but they are also “score-first” players. Sure, IQ isn’t an issue at this point but then again, how would the team mesh?

The sheer amount of questions that arise when we see a potential team-up like this is unfathomable. There are far more questions than answers and before this even becomes a reality, we must ask why?

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as a surprise option for the last chapter of LeBron James’ career due to his admiration for Luka Doncic 👀 What do you think of the possibility of these two playing together, Mavs Nation? pic.twitter.com/r42SaV2O5I — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) September 30, 2022

Brian Windhorst suggests a Luka Doncic LeBron James team-up as the King’s final chapter

The Book of LeBron James has many stories and while his legacy is well intact, he might just close it on a high. By teaming up with Luka Doncic, he would effectively be joining a top 5 player in the league. He hasn’t done this. Ever.

A final chapter? As per Brian Windhorst, there is a chance that might happen. He spoke on the Bill Simmons Podcast about potential options for the King and he opened up a new doorway. You can watch the clip here:

While he will have no dearth of options, and suitors will queue up, even in the twilight years, we think the Luka Doncic LeBron James tandem is provident. And who knows, he might even end up with his 5th or 6th ring!

