Reggie Miller Picks Candace Parker in His List of Fantasy WNBA Team That Could Never be Defeated

While many hoop fans have had non-exhaustive discussions regarding the All-Time NBA Teams, as the WNBA’s popularity is ascending, some of them are also becoming curious about the past legends of the W. Considering the rich history of the league, there are plenty of names that can crack the ultimate WNBA fantasy team. In that wake, Reggie Miller went on The Mark Jackson Show and crafted a WNBA fantasy team that he found unconquerable by any other All-Time combination.

Advertisement

As someone who served as a color commentator for the WNBA Finals in the late 1990s, Miller has seen his fair share of legendary WNBA hoopers up close. Thus, he brought spectacular insights to Mark Jackson’s pod and highlighted the game’s past greats. As Jackson was lauding the growth of women’s hoops in the Caitlin Clark era, Miller turned his attention to his All-Time women’s hoopers list.

Miller posited that his superstar-laden team would go 500-0 in a hypothetical scenario. For Miller, no such list is complete without recently retired LA Sparks legend Candace Parker. Picking his legendary sister Cheryl Miller to begin the proceedings, Miller expressed,

“This is the greatest women’s basketball team ever in no order but I’ll start with Cheryl Miller because she is my sister. Sheryl Swoopes, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Cynthia Cooper and I’m coming off the bench with Lisa Leslie. That team would be 500 and 0,” Miller told Mark Jackson

Miller also added Fever legend Tamika Catchings to the list, who is regarded as probably the best two-way WNBA player in history. This team is also stacked with some of the best scorers the hooping world has ever seen. This fantasy team is filled with elite shot-creators and defensive dynamos, from deep-range bombers to mid-range maestros to near-the-rim acrobats.

Reggie Miller’s All-Time WNBA list is stacked with talent

Reggie Miller’s sibling Cheryl Miller was a nationwide superstar during her NCAA days with USC Trojans where she won two titles. Her post-play and relentless hustle drew widespread interest from even men’s leagues but a knee injury put a dent to her pro-hoops journey. By the time WNBA sprung up in 1997, she had already transitioned into a coaching/management role.

Meanwhile, LA Sparks’ Center Lisa Leslie and Houston Comets guard Sheryl Swoopes reaped the rewards when the league was launched and were among the top draftees. Swoopes and Leslie are tied for most WNBA Regular Season MVPs with three. While the former Sparks superstar won back-to-back championships once, the Comets guard had a historic four-peat alongside Cynthia Cooper.

Coop is going to headline any WNBA GOAT list since she won the first two league MVP awards and four straight Finals MVP. Meanwhile, Sparks legend Candace Parker and Phoenix Mercury superstar Diana Taurasi each won three championships. While Parker was a two-way force, Taurasi is the all-time leading WNBA scorer.

Microwave scorer Maya Moore won four championships while nabbing both the Finals MVP and the Regular Season MVP award once. Miller almost forgot to include 5x WNBA DPOY Catchings who also earned a WNBA MVP while grabbing the Finals MVP once in her career.